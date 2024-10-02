Texas Air National Guardsmen visit CAF

Members from the Commemorative Air Force (CAF) Central Texas Wing recently invited an aircrew from the 136th Airlift Wing, Texas Air National Guard, to visit their museum at the Regional Airport in San Marcos, Texas, Sept. 20, 2024.



The meeting was coordinated to foster connections between the two organizations while showcasing two legendary cargo aircraft, the C-130J Super Hercules and the C-47 Skytrain.

"Having the 136th fly their aircraft down to San Marcos was a real treat for all of us here at the CAF," said JP Pritko, Operations Officer for the CAF Central Texas Wing.



This C-47 Skytrain, known as "That’s All Brother", flew over Normandy, France, as the lead plane in the initial airborne assault during the original D-Day invasion in 1944.



This historic aircraft returned to France in June 2024 and flew over Normandy once more as part of a commemoration event for the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings. It was joined by this C-130J Super Hercules, affectionately named "The Howdy Hooligan". These two aircraft found themselves side-by-side once again while still sporting the iconic D-Day “invasion stripes” on their wings and fuselage, much to the joy of its aircrew.



"Having the opportunity to see this C-47 again, after flying alongside her in France and getting some photos of the two aircraft together, is a very special experience for us," said Master Sgt J.D. Lindsey, 181st Airlift Squadron loadmaster.



The 136th Airlift Wing, an air unit descendant of the 368th Fighter Group which fought during the 1944 Normandy invasion, is proud to honor its heritage in this unique way.

