621 CRW hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony

After a nearly three-year-long renovation, Building 1907, the 621st Contingency Response Wing’s headquarters, officially reopened during a ribbon-cutting ceremony, Oct. 2, 2024 at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey.



As one of the few remaining Cold War relics at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Building 1907 was originally constructed to house the Air Force’s first Semi-Automatic Ground Environment (SAGE) air defense system. Construction began in February 1954 and became operational by June 26, 1958. It was the first of 22 SAGE centers whose mission was to defend the East Coast from Soviet nuclear bombers.



The 2,000-square-meter system directed and controlled aircraft as well as BOMARC and Nike Hercules surface-to-air missiles using a 250-ton, 49,000-vacuum-tube computer. In 1966, the 21st Air Force was established and after nine years, the air defense mission deactivated on December 31, 1967.



On October 1, 2003, the 21st Air Force was redesignated as the 21st Expeditionary Mobility Task Force (EMTF) and became a component of the 18th Air Force. Their mission was to command and assess the combat readiness of assigned air mobility forces in support of Global Reach. They operated out of more than 55 locations in eight countries.



The 621st was established June 24, 1994 as the 621st Air Mobility Operations Group and was expanded into the 621st Contingency Response Wing on March 1, 2005. The 21st EMTF was inactivated March 19, 2012, and its subordinate units were transferred to the United States Air Force Expeditionary Center located on Ft. Dix.



Following the expeditionary posture of the 21st EMTF, the 621st Contingency Response Wing’s mission is to open airbases, coordinate air mobility operations, enable joint interoperability, and advise partner nations.



“This really wouldn’t be possible without our teammates and that’s what this is all about,” Col. Jason Herring, 621st Contingency Response Wing commander, said. “It’s about celebrating the teamwork that exists on this base and what everyone did to take care of us.”

