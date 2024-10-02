PSA: Yield the road to marching flights and buses

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. – Safety maximizes mission readiness by fostering an environment that protects Airmen and cultivates operational capabilities.



Drivers must remain informed on the guidelines surrounding flights and buses to ensure the safety of Airmen and our sister service members as they transition to different locations on base.



“Traffic rules are implemented to keep order and prevent dangerous driving behavior that could endanger the Airmen,” said Senior Airman Robert Ashley, 81st Training Wing Safety Office safety technician. “Since they’re the future of the Air Force, we want to ensure that nothing interferes with their ability to complete training and enter the operational field in a timely manner.”



The Keesler AFBI 31-218 highlights the rules drivers must follow when they encounter marching flights or buses on the road:

-2.1.8. Vehicles must stop when approaching an active marching formation or drive behind it at a minimum of 50 ft. It is unlawful to pass a marching formation.

-If short on time, drivers can turn and take an alternate route to their destination when it’s safe to do so.

-If a flight is approaching the road, always stop so road guards can safely enter the lane to stop cross traffic.

-2.1.10. All vehicle operators shall stop for shuttle buses or school buses while lights are activated, allowing passengers to enter or exit the vehicle.

-While not required, it is strongly recommended to give buses and other large vehicles (e.g.,. firetrucks, semi-trailer trucks) a distance of 20 feet or more due to their size.



Additionally, drivers are encouraged to make a report through the proper channels if they witness a traffic violation.



“Some may think it’s best to confront the situation right there in the moment, but taking matters into your own hands could escalate the issue into a bigger problem,” said Tech. Sgt. Demetrius Hinton, 81st Training Wing Safety Office safety technician. “Instead, call the 81st Security Forces Squadron non-emergency line at 228-377-3040, report the license plate number, give a description of the vehicle and let the professionals handle the matter.”



When drivers demonstrate safe driving behaviors, they maintain Keesler’s world-class training environment that enables Airmen to enter the Great Power Competition fully prepared.



To learn more about the rules of the road, check out the Keesler AFBI 31-218 or call the 81 TRW Safety Office at 228-377-7233.

Date Taken: 08.12.2024 Date Posted: 10.03.2024 Story ID: 482419 Location: BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, US PSA: Yield the road to marching flights and buses, by A1C Devyn Waits