Canadian Armed Forces Awards Kansas ANG Unit with Top Honors

Photo By Master Sgt. Matthew Mccoy | The Canadian Forces Unit Commendation award is presented in three elements. The second part, pictured, is a twelve-sided gold-colored medallion bearing the symbols of the three services: the anchor, the crossed swords, and the flying eagle topped by the royal crown. Top-level Canadian Armed Forces personnel presented the award to the 284th Air Support Operations Squadron during a ceremony at Smoky Hill Air National Guard Range, Kansas, Oct. 1, 2024. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt McCoy)

A Kansas Air National Guard unit received one of Canada’s highest military honors for their help in restoring a specialized capability that was all but lost.



Top-level Canadian Armed Forces personnel presented the Canadian Forces Unit Commendation award to the 284th Air Support Operations Squadron, 184th Wing, Kansas Air National Guard, during a ceremony at Smoky Hill ANG Range, Oct. 1, 2024. The 284th ASOS was nominated for the award for their part in helping the Canadian Armed Forces’ Joint Terminal Attack Controller (JTAC) program regain NATO accreditation in 2022.



The Canadian Forces JTAC accreditation was rescinded in March 2021 following an inspection by NATO Close Air Support Capabilities Section. As a result, the qualifications of the Canadian Army, Royal Canadian Air Force, and Canadian Special Operations Forces previously recognized by NATO were no longer valid.



“From a Canadian perspective, in March of 2021, we lost our accreditation and couldn’t train our own JTACs,” said Maj. Gen. John Errington, commander of the Canadian Army Doctrine and Training Centre. “Our JTAC capability was done.”



Losing their accreditation meant that Canadian JTACs were barred from controlling aircraft and air weapons systems during NATO operations, which in turn left Canadian ground forces without air power and close air support. To regain accreditation, the JTACs had to undergo requalification training with the supervision of an allied program in good standing.



Fortunately, the Canadian JTACs already had a working relationship with the 284th ASOS.



“In the fall of 2021, the Canadian JTAC program managers reached out to us inquiring as to whether we could provide re-accreditation of [their] program,” said Master Sgt. Chris Schneider, chief of weapons and tactics, 284th ASOS.



After months of planning and coordination, the coalition partners formulated a two-week course called Exercise Viking Strike 22 which included academic instruction, ground tests, and control evaluations. They conducted three separate courses at Smoky Hill ANG Range from April to June 2022, resulting in the requalification of most of the Canadian JTACs and JTAC instructors.



Scheider was one of the key personnel involved in developing and implementing the courses.



“It was a busy two weeks with a lot of moving parts, evaluations complete and hours spent on a windy range,” said Schneider. “Besides the Alpha jets they brought, we also utilized U.S. Air Force aircraft when available on range including F-16s, A-10s, and bombers. This was beneficial for both parties involved.”



Their hard work paid off. In September 2022, NATO reinstated the Canadian JTAC program’s accreditation.



According to Schneider, the relationship between the 284th ASOS and Canadian JTACs has grown stronger since then, and the two units currently hold multiple courses throughout the year at Smoky Hill ANG Range.



During the ceremony, Errington and Chief Warrant Officer Pascal Gagne, Sergeant Major of the Canadian Army Doctrine and Training Centre, presented the award.

“On behalf of all these JTACs, the Canadian Armed Forces, and a nation that’s going to need this capability, I want to personally thank you for that relationship and everything you did,” said Errington.



The Canadian Forces Unit Commendation award is presented in three elements.



The first part is a scroll inscribed with a citation in both official languages and signed by the commander of defense staff. The second part is a twelve-sided gold-colored medallion bearing the symbols of the three services: the anchor, the crossed swords, and the flying eagle topped by the royal crown. The third element is a special commemorative flag also showing the three symbols.



The Canadian Forces Unit Commendation has been awarded to only 13 units from just four countries outside of Canada: the Czeck Republic, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America.



“We’re truly honored as an organization and the significance of this award is not lost upon us,” said Lt. Col. Kevin Thomas, commander of the 284th ASOS. “The relationship we have with the Canadian JTACs, both from an operational force and from the schoolhouse, is a point of pride for our organization and one that has benefited us immensely.”



“To the [284th] Vikings, job well done,” Thomas continued. “You continue to do great things that make this organization what it is.”