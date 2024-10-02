2025 International Military Student Officer of the Year Awards

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The International Military Student Officer (IMSO) of the Year Awards will be presented during the 2025 IMSO workshop to be held in Pensacola, Florida, Feb. 24-28.



Navy commands must route their nominations via their chain of command and forward them to Naval Education and Training Security Assistance Field Activity (NETSAFA) no later than Jan. 31. Other services must submit their nomination packages by Feb. 7.



Send all nomination packages to NETSAFA via email: PNSC_NETSAFA_IMSO_WORKSHOP@NAVY.MIL.



The selection process will be like previous years, with awards being presented to deserving IMSOs from the following categories: U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Coast Guard Office of International Affairs and three from U.S. Navy (small, medium and large activities).



The nominees may be officer, enlisted, civilian IMSO or assistant IMSO, and must have served in this capacity for a minimum of 12 months.



The following criteria will be used for selection:



 Student throughput

 Administration of international military students (IMS) in compliance with instructions/objective

 Extraordinary efforts in coordinating with and educating staff and support personnel

 Creativity, thoroughness, and effectiveness of field studies program

 Assistance provided to other IMSOs

 Personal interface and effectiveness when managing issues facing IMS and their dependents

 Initiative



For more information, please use the NETSAFA email provided above for nomination packages. U.S. Navy only: use template provided on NETSAFA IMSO Teams page.



NETSAFA is the U.S. Navy’s agent for Navy education and training for international military students. Located at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida, NETSAFA coordinates and supplies training support to international governments and international organizations. As a field activity of Naval Education and Training Command, NETSAFA serves as a focal point for all security assistance and security cooperation education and training program issues, coordination, and advice within the U.S. Navy.

