Two Careers, One Mission: Red Bull Soldier’s Passion to Serve

As Fire Prevention Week approaches, Lt. Col. Joseph Stuber stands out not only as a leader in the Minnesota National Guard but also as a firefighter with the Saint Paul Fire Department.



“My desire to serve goes back to my college days, where I initially considered an active military career,” he said.



Stuber combines his military experience with his passion for firefighting, a journey that began more than a decade ago. Joining the fire department was not easy; it took several years to get hired and complete the 16-week academy.



Maintaining firefighting skills while deployed is a challenge Stuber meets head-on.



“Technology has made it easier to keep up with continuing education for both my emergency medical technician and firefighting training. I stay connected to the department through email and complete all my education online,” he said.



Once he returns to the fire department, Stuber plans to brush up on his technical skills, ensuring a smooth transition back to the field. He emphasizes the importance of fire safety practices, both professionally and personally.



“It’s interesting how people don’t think about fire safety,” he remarked. “Practicing how you will handle a fire or other emergency with your family and pets is important.”



Fire Prevention Week, observed annually in October, was established to commemorate the Great Chicago Fire of 1871. The fire killed more than 250 people, left 100,000 homeless, and destroyed over 17,000 structures. The week serves as a reminder of the importance of fire safety and prevention, aiming to educate the public on how to prevent fires, protect lives, and property. This observance highlights the need for everyone to have a fire escape plan, maintain working smoke detectors, and take proactive measures to reduce fire hazards in their homes.



Stuber stressed the importance of fire prevention protections and the need to prioritize lives over possessions in emergencies. His experiences in the fire academy instilled a deep understanding of the need to reduce damage and preserve personal property during emergencies.



“Once you’ve rushed into a burning home or watched homeowners try to salvage belongings, it will change your outlook on fire prevention,” he said.



When reflecting on his experiences, Stuber identified a key similarity between firefighting and military service: the importance of training and teamwork.



“Be in the right place at the right time, in the right uniform, and complete all your primary education,” he stated. “Be open and accepting to feedback; it may change your opinion and could help save a life.”



While Fire Prevention Week may not be a focal point in his busy life, Stuber believes that the principles of fire safety should be practiced regularly.



“I never think of Fire Prevention Week,” he added. “It should be something we live every day.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.03.2024 Date Posted: 10.03.2024 06:45 Story ID: 482408 Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Hometown: ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Two Careers, One Mission: Red Bull Soldier’s Passion to Serve, by SSG Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.