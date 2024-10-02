U.S Special Operations Command Conduct Civil Affairs Joint Exchange with Gabonese Partners

Photo By Staff Sgt. Jennifer Healy | Members of the National Agency for National Parks of Gabon and the U.S. Army 91st...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Jennifer Healy | Members of the National Agency for National Parks of Gabon and the U.S. Army 91st Civil Affairs Battalion exchange patches after the closing ceremony of a Civil Affairs Joint Combined Exchange Training Aug. 28, 2024 near Libreville, Gabon. JCETs enhance U.S. relationships with partner nations by developing and maintaining critical military-to-military connections and improving joint and allied readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Healy) see less | View Image Page

Libreville, Gabon – U.S. Special Operations Command Africa concluded a Civil Affairs Joint Combined Exchange Training with members of the National Agency for National Parks of Gabon (Agence Nationale des Parcs Nationaux du Gabon/ANPN) near Libreville, Gabon, August 28, 2004.



Members from the U.S. Army 91st Civil Affairs Battalion, assigned to SOCAFRICA during the JCET, conducted the training with Gabonese partners of the ANPN at Pongara National Park. The partner nations engaged in civil-military operations to include civil engagement, mission analysis and troop-leading procedures.



“The ANPN is a public administration. As such, it is our responsibility to take care of the wildlife of course. It is also our duty to take care of the community that live in our park and surrounding. Thanks to this training our rangers have now understood how important it is to collaborate with the local populations in our parks,” said Omer Ntougou Ndoutoume, executive secretary of the ANPN during closing ceremony remarks. “Such trainings are a testimony about good collaboration – testimony of the good relationship that exists between the Republic of Gabon and the United States of America.”



Civil affairs elements play an integral role in promoting greater stability across African partner nations. A whole-of-government approach is required to target the destabilizing factors impacting the African continent. Integrating cooperative defense efforts with civil affairs activities aids in enhancing the regional security environment. CA JCETs enable U.S. CA teams to train with foreign military or civilian forces to boost cooperation in humanitarian assistance, civil-military operations, and local governance.



“As civil affairs, that interaction, that relationship, that partnership between the military and the civilian populace is extremely important to provide that stabilization in difficult and dynamic environments.” said U.S. Army Maj. Daniel Alvarez, commander of Bravo Company, 91st Civil Affairs Battalion. “Joint Combined Exchange – all those words relate to two things – one is partnerships, and the second is relationships. They get to work face to face with partners to build again that relationship so as the continued training goes along, that relationship built through trust is strengthened.”



SOCAFRICA also conducted a separate special operations JCET with the Gabonese forces in July 2024, fully demonstrating the commitment to developing tactical and CA skills through our continued partnership. JCETs allow specific special operations training with foreign partners to exchange knowledge and enhance readiness while strengthening interoperability.



Engagements with African partners leverage these relationships to further reinforce security measures to better counter threats from violent extremists and other malign actors.