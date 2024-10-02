NAS Lemoore Runway 32L Ribbon Cutting

“Runway 32L, you’re cleared to land.” Music to the ears of aviators at NAS Lemoore who’ve been operating with one runway instead of two for the last six months. The ribbon cutting on Sept. 30 was the culmination of years of NAVFAC Southwest planning, hard work, and lots (actually tons) of asphalt.



It became apparent to Tyler Folliott, NAS Lemoore Airfield Manager, in 2017 that a complete gutting of the electrical system, the original relic from the 1960s, and overhaul of the runway shoulders was necessary, “All the lights, conduits, wires, and asphalt were all pulled out.” he said. Today, while driving on Reeves Bypass, the LED runway lights that replaced incandescent and halogen shine intensely in the dark sky. Every year, technicians were replacing miles and miles of electrical wiring due to rainwater seepage and the large number of rodents that are part of the Central Valley landscape. The new electrical system is sealed better to prevent water and rodent intrusions. It’s also much safer to work on. Another safety upgrade for 32L is the new 25-foot wide shoulders that line the runway. The old 10-foot shoulders didn’t allow crews enough room to work, and they often drove on the runway. Mike Guthrie, Construction Manager, said there was even an unplanned project that occurred by repurposing the material demoed from the old shoulders to be used to update the dirt access roads near the runway at no cost, “We went down to the raw soil and built back up,” he said. The concrete runway has all-new paint striping on the center lines and numbers.



The statistics are staggering for this $44,710,000.00 project: 40,310 tons of asphalt were placed on the shoulders and overruns, delivered by 1587 trucks in 28 days—including weekend. 90,000 feet of wire were used on the project. 83,000 tons of base rock were placed. 454 lights were installed. 829 yards of slurry and 2,816 yards of concrete were placed.



“This runway project completed on our primary recovery runway was done on time, on budget, and showcased the professionalism of all involved,” said Capt. Shawn O’Connor, NAS Lemoore Commanding Officer. “NAS Lemoore and our squadrons are greatly appreciative and look forward to training aggressively with both runways back in operation. On behalf of our Lemoore Team, well done!”



Next up – runway 32R will receive the same upgrade to be completed in Fiscal year 2025 or

2026.



NAS Lemoore is home to more than half of the Navy’s F/A-18E/F Super Hornet aircraft, and it is the only Navy installation to house the new F-35C Lightning II. The runway improvements will support the installation’s mission by expanding operational capability for the Navy’s strike fighter squadrons stationed here.

