Davis-Monthan kicks off Fire Prevention Week 2024: ‘Smoke Alarms: Make Them Work for You!’

DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. – Oct. 6-12 is Fire Prevention Week 2024, a time focused on raising public awareness about fire safety. This year’s theme, “Smoke alarms: Make them work for you!” aims to educate everyone on the role that functioning smoke alarms play in preventing fatalities during home fires.



To help spread the word, Davis-Monthan Fire and Emergency Services is partnering with the National Fire Protection Association, which has sponsored Fire Prevention Week for over 100 years. NFPA statistics show that 60% of fire deaths occur in residences without functioning smoke alarms. The presence of functioning smoke alarms can reduce the risk of fatalities in a home fire by 54%.



“Smoke alarms are the first line of defense in a home fire, but they need to be working to protect people,” said Lorraine Carli, NFPA vice president of outreach and advocacy. “This year’s campaign helps educate the public on simple but essential steps they can take to ensure their smoke alarms are installed properly and working.”



U.S. Air Force Col. Daniel Craig, 355th Mission Support Group commander, officially kicked off Fire Prevention Week by signing the Fire Prevention Week proclamation alongside Todd Canale, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron installation fire chief. This action symbolized the base’s renewed commitment to fire safety and preparedness. The proclamation was signed during the base's National Night Out, an event which fosters partnerships between law enforcement and the community.



“Working smoke alarms can make a life-saving difference in a home fire, giving people time to get out safely,” said Raymond LeClair, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron fire prevention assistant chief. “This year’s Fire Prevention Week is a great reminder for everyone to act on these messages.”



In support of this year’s theme, the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire and Emergency Services is encouraging the base community to follow these key smoke alarm safety tips:

- Install smoke alarms in every bedroom, outside sleeping areas, and on every level of the home.

- Ensure smoke alarms are accessible to all family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.

- Test smoke alarms monthly by pressing the test button.

- Replace smoke alarms every 10 years.



Fire and Emergency Services will be hosting several events throughout the week to raise fire safety awareness. These include:

- Monday, Oct. 7 (0900-1300) - Commissary Bldg 2615: Fire Safety Information with Handouts.

- Tuesday, Oct. 8 (0900-1100) - Child Development Center Bldg 2612: Fire truck static display with Sparky & Pumper.

- Wednesday, Oct. 9 (0900-1100) - Child Development Center Bldg 2614: Fire truck static display with Sparky & Pumper.

- Thursday, Oct. 10 (0900-1130) - School Age Program Bldg 6006: Fire truck static display, fire safety education trailer, and Sparky.

- Thursday, Oct. 10 (1430-1630) - Youth Center Bldg 6000: Fire truck static display, kitchen fire safety, fire extinguisher training.

- Friday, Oct. 11 (0900-1300) - AAFES Main Exchange: Cooking fire demonstrations, fire safety information, fire detection and suppression items sponsored by AAFES.



For more information about Fire Prevention Week programs at Davis-Monthan AFB, contact the Fire and Emergency Services at 520-228-4757. For additional resources on smoke alarms and fire prevention, visit fpw.org.

