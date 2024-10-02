Travis AFB activates 22nd CABS 

Photo By Kenneth Abbate | U.S. Air Force Col. Jay Johnson, left, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, and Lt. Col....... read more read more Photo By Kenneth Abbate | U.S. Air Force Col. Jay Johnson, left, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, and Lt. Col. Angie Cox, 22nd Combat Air Base Squadron commander, attend the 22nd CABS assumption of command ceremony at the Travis Aviation Museum at Travis AFB, California, Oct. 1, 2024. The 22nd CABS is currently the second in the Air Force and will attach to the 22nd Air Task Force at Fairchild AFB, Washington. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate) see less | View Image Page

As part of the new Air Force's Force Generation deployment model, Travis AFB activated the 22nd Combat Air Base Squadron during an assumption of command ceremony at the Travis Aviation Museum, Oct. 1, 2024.



The 22nd CABS is the second in the Air Force and will attach to the 22nd Air Task Force at Fairchild AFB, Washington. The 22nd CABS consists of approximately 350 members from various career fields across Travis, Fairchild and Beale AFBs, postured to support 2,500 deployed personnel.



According to the Department of the Air Force, CABS will be the ATF’s primary base operating support element providing sustainment, protection and airfield management. A standard CABS consists of one Combat Service Support Team Lead and two Combat Service Support Teams.



U.S. Air Force Col. Jay Johnson, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, presented the ceremonial guidon to Lt. Col. Angie Cox, representing the first assignment of authority and acceptance of leadership for the squadron.



“Today, we stand at the edge of a new era in the U.S. Air Force, one that’s defined by agility, innovation and the ability to swiftly adapt to an ever-changing world,” said Johnson. “The squadron will provide the needed support in the most austere and contested environments that we operate in.”



The establishment of ATFs support the Air Force’s realignment towards cohesive and integrated units of action and deployable wings. The Air Force designed ATFs to be “pathfinders” whose role is to apply lessons learned from their AFFORGEN cycle to better optimize the transition to the next unit of action.



Air Force leaders identified a need for cohesive and flexible units of action that are able to operate efficiently and effectively in contested environments with agility. ATFs are designed so that roughly 400 Airmen can train together as teams at separate bases prior to deploying, ensuring maximum capability and unit familiarization at the start of the deployment.



The 22nd CABS is assigned to the 60th Air Mobility Wing at Travis AFB, and with the assumption of command, Cox became its first commander.



“I look so forward to seeing you [future Airmen of CABS] do things that we never imagined you could do,” said Cox. “I’m excited to see you provide a more optimal contribution to the joint force and in transition to deployable combat wings.”