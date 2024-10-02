PEO EIS is now PEO Enterprise

By Dan Lawton



FORT BELVOIR, Va. - After more than two decades, Program Executive Office Enterprise Information Systems (PEO EIS) has introduced a new name and branding as the organization continues its digital transformation journey.



Effective Oct. 1, 2024, PEO EIS is officially known as Program Executive Office Enterprise (PEO Enterprise). The Honorable Douglas R. Bush, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics, and Technology [ASA(ALT)], approved the name change on Sept. 4, 2024.



PEO EIS was originally established in 1987 as the Program Executive Office, Standard Army Management Information Systems (PEO STAMIS). In 2001, PEO STAMIS became PEO EIS. William (Bill) Hepworth is the PEO’s twelfth appointed program executive officer. The new PEO Enterprise name and modernized branding represent the PEO’s mission of delivering enterprise business solutions that drive Army dominance.



The initial discussions around a name change began with the PEO Optimization in October 2023, at which time the acquisition organization’s responsibilities came into sharper focus. PEO EIS’ Network portfolios were transitioned to other PEOs, allowing PEO EIS to prioritize its efforts around mission-critical Army software, while remaining flexible to take on new enterprise needs — such as the Army’s Unified Data Reference Architecture.​ As the organization’s new priorities were cemented, a name change made sense too.



“The new PEO Enterprise branding has been simplified to reflect a more modern, Agile organization with a mission that’s broad and flexible enough to include enterprise software and technology services, both now and in the future,” said Hepworth, who points to simplicity as one of his core pillars.



Retaining “Enterprise” in the new name was important for continuity, while also honoring the organization’s legacy. As the PEO evolves into the next generation, “Enterprise” represents the non-tactical systems and services it delivers, while evoking thoughts of innovation and a readiness to undertake challenges.



PEO Enterprise’s futuristic logo pays homage to the past too, as it includes the rings from PEO EIS’ original logo and maintains the same Army colors, albeit with a more simplified and modern look and feel. The PEO Enterprise name is also better aligned with other PEOs within ASA(ALT), which have one-word names — such as PEO Soldier and PEO Aviation.



The PEO first previewed the new name during AFCEA TechNet Augusta in August 2024 and is officially rolling it out in alignment with the new fiscal year. PEO Enterprise will continue to operate as usual. Partners and stakeholders can find PEO Enterprise at a new URL: https://www.peoenterprise.army.mil/



While the PEO’s name and branding has changed, what it stands for has not:



Vision (new): To be the premier enterprise application and service provider advancing the Army's mission to fight and win.



Mission (new): We deliver enterprise solutions driving Army dominance.



Values (new): Soldier-centric; Trusted; Reliable; Innovative, Valuable; Exciting.



Tagline (no change): Every Soldier. Every Day.

