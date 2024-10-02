Sully's Full Circle: A Sibling Reunion at 25,000 Feet

"I thought I heard his voice and was like, 'Is that him? I don't know.’”



At an altitude of 25,000 feet, Capt. Elizabeth "Sully" Brakefield, 344th Air Refueling Squadron pilot, experienced an unforgettable moment as she refueled a formation of U.S. Navy EA-18 Growlers, including one with her brother, U.S. Navy Lt. Lawson Brakefield, a Naval Flight Officer assigned to the "Vikings" of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 129, stationed at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Washington.



The siblings grew up in Dothan, Alabama, and were influenced by their father, a former U.S. Army Soldier, to consider joining the military.



“Our dad always instilled the whole service-before-self motive,” Sully said. “He’s always encouraged us to join.”



Sully's inspiration to join the military came from her brother Lawson, who attended the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. She was there to see his induction day upon graduation in 2016, and he returned the favor four years later for her graduation from the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado.



"I was kind of just following him in his footsteps," Sully said. "We ended up serving in different branches, but our paths crossed in a pretty remarkable way."



After her pilot training in 2022, Sully moved to McConnell where she has been flying the KC-46A Pegasus for about a year and a half.



The day of the mission started off cloudy, with a storm threatening to delay the takeoff.



“That morning was kind of stressful because we didn't know if our plane was going to work,” Sully said. “Then the weather became an issue, so we didn't know if we would be able to take off on time."



Despite her concerns about the weather and technical difficulties, Sully was determined to complete the mission, knowing her brother would be among the jets she would be refueling.



"I coordinated the flight with the KC-46 representative at McConnell and my sister helped write the request for that day," Lawson explained. "We planned it a couple of months in advance."



The preparation ensured that everything was aligned for the day, from the timing of the refueling to the coordination between different teams.



"The rain did come down, shaving about 15 minutes from the schedule," Sully explained. "Luckily, things cleared up and I felt relieved knowing the mission was still a go.”



During the mission, Sully couldn’t recognize her brother’s voice on the radio, thinking most people sound the same over the coms. It wasn’t until one of the voices in her ear asked her about an injury, she had sustained a month prior that the two siblings were able to make their connection in the sky.



"I thought about everything that led up to this moment,” Lawson said. “Flying side by side felt surreal and filled me with immense pride. It's a memory I’ll cherish for the rest of my life."



Looking ahead, Sully expressed enthusiasm for her role with the 344th ARS.



"I really enjoy all of the missions here and am excited for what the future holds," she said.



Their reunion at 25,000 feet was not just a fleeting moment. Sully still stays in touch with her brother as the two continue to serve their nation and carry on the family tradition in their respective branches.

