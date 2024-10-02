To see Army history up close with fall colors in full display, visit Fort McCoy’s Equipment Park in October

Photo By Scott Sturkol | A scene of Equipment Park is shown with fall colors Sept. 30, 2024, at Fort McCoy,...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | A scene of Equipment Park is shown with fall colors Sept. 30, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Equipment Park is inside the installation’s historic Commemorative Area. The Equipment Park is an outdoor display of historic and present-day equipment representative of the types used on the installation. The design of the park allows for display of 70 pieces of equipment, ranging from helicopters and howitzers to trucks and trailers. The Commemorative Area also consists of five World War II-era buildings set aside to help tell Fort McCoy’s unique story. These facilities are representative of the types found in the cantonment area when it was constructed in 1942. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

As October arrives at Fort McCoy, the sight of leaves changing from green to the vibrant colors of red, orange, and yellow can be seen throughout the Fort McCoy Commemorative Area and Equipment Park.



The Equipment Park was established in the mid-1990s to complement the Commemorative Area’s historical representation, documentation shows. What began as an initial outdoor display of five pieces of equipment (“macro-artifacts”) increased over time to what is today a display of 70 different items of equipment and vehicles and is still growing.



Fort McCoy Public Affairs Officer Tonya Townsell said the park is traditionally open throughout the year between May and September, but every October the park has drive-in access for people to check it out.



“It’s one of the most popular stops at the Commemorative Area,” Townsell said. “Many veterans like to visit the park and see equipment they once used at either Fort McCoy or in the Army.”



All of the items on display in the Equipment Park specifically were selected in keeping with our Commemorative Area mission statement — “to present pieces of military equipment that are representative of what was used here on Fort McCoy.”



The most-recent park acquisitions were added in 2014, but others are expected to be added in 2025.



The site actually has expansion capacity that can accommodate up to an additional 50 display items, Townsell said.



The Equipment Park is an outdoor display of historic and present-day equipment representative of the types used on the installation. It has everything represented from a Sherman tank of World War II to a High-Mobility Multi-Wheeled Vehicle that was used in more recent years. The area also includes helicopters, howitzers, trucks, trailers, and more.



One of the specific items at the park includes an M3 Personnel Carrier (Half-Track). This carrier was available during the Korean War. According to Army facts about the M3, it was first manufactured in 1941 by White Motor Co., and later produced by Autocar Co., and Diamond T Motor Co. The M3 was used to transport cargo and personnel in combat zones.



“It used the same chassis and mechanical components as the M2 half-track car, but the rear-armored body was 10 inches longer and featured a door in the rear to ease entry and exit from

the vehicle,” the Fort McCoy Equipment Park Guidebook states. It had a crew of three, could carry six passengers, and its top speed was 45 miles per hour (mph).



According to numerous online sources as well, the M3’s use in the Korean War was extensive, but after the war it was no longer considered as effective as more heavily armored vehicles like tanks and armored personnel carriers.



Another item at Equipment Park is the famous “Sherman” tank, or M4A3 Combat Tank.



The Fort McCoy Equipment Park Guidebook states the version in the park was first built in 1942 by Ford Motor Co.



“The M4A3 provided firepower, mobility, and crew protection for offensive combat,” the guidebook states. “It was the principal U.S. combat tank in all combat zones for most of World War II.”



Versions of the Sherman were also used during the Korean War along with newer armored tanks such as the M46 Patton. The Sherman has a crew of five — a commander, gunner, loader,

driver, and assistant driver — and can go a top speed of 25 mph. Its main armament is a 76 mm main gun and .30- and .50-caliber machine guns.



For tracked vehicles from the Korean War-ear, Equipment Park also has the M42A1 Anti-Aircraft Artillery Gun, Self-Propelled. According to the Fort McCoy Equipment Park Guidebook, this item was manufactured by Cadillac in 1951.



“The M42A1 deployed with armored divisions as a means of providing mobile anti-aircraft weapons,” the guidebook states. “Because of its rapid rate of fire, it also proved valuable as an infantry support weapon against ground targets.”



The M42A1 requires a crew of six — commander, gunner, sight-setter, two loaders, and a driver — and has an armament of two 40 mm guns.



But why visit in October? During October every year, the forested area in the backdrop of Equipment Park has offered a picturesque scene for visitors with fall colors, Townsell said.



“The Equipment Park is always open for those who have Fort McCoy access, and there are picnic tables available to use on the outer edges of the park for people to use,” Townsell said.

“The area will be closed up for winter around early November.”



People can still walk into the park from outside the driving area after Nov. 1.



For more information, contact the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office.



