Enjoy every season with Tyndall’s outdoor recreation program

Photo By Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim | A sign for the Smack Bayou trail is displayed at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 27, 2024. The 325th Civil Engineer Squadron's natural resource office currently maintains seven hiking trails, one of which is under construction and not offered to the public. All Tyndall hiking trails are maintained year-round with some leading to camping and fishing sites. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim)

The 325th Civil Engineer Squadron’s natural resource office maintains a multitude of amenities for base personnel year-round, including trails, hunting, fishing and camping.



Team Tyndall offers these resources to promote healthy lifestyles while nurturing a sense of community and belonging for Department of Defense identification cardholders.



“I think these amenities are great because it’s another way to get outside and get some physical activity that’s not at the track or on a treadmill,” said Rebecca Johnson, 325th CES natural resources wildlife and biological technician. “It’s nice to see a part of Tyndall that most people don’t even know exist. We are host to many different habitats such as wetlands, beaches, a freshwater pond and forested areas.”



Currently, Tyndall offers seven trails—one of which is under construction and not yet open to the public. All trails are maintained year-round, with some leading to camping and fishing sites, however, members utilizing the trails should be cautious of local wildlife.



“The natural resources office follows the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s hunting calendar,” said Johnson. “In order to hunt on Tyndall, you must have a current Florida recreational hunting license or permit as well as a Tyndall-specific permit, which can be found on our website.”



Those seeking more information about hunting and fishing on Tyndall can visit https://tyndall.isportsman.net/ for regulations, hunting dates, maps and to reserve a campground.



DoD ID cardholders can also use the site to reserve one of the many campgrounds that are available on the northernmost end of the installation.



“Just down the road from Redfish Point there is a beautiful and free camp site right on the water,” said Johnson. “Do note that this site is tent only and has no facilities other than the amphitheater, fire ring and covered picnic tables.”



As Tyndall continues to rebuild, the Florida nature stays the same. Airmen and families with questions can call (850) 283-2716 or email udg_325ces_recreation@us.af.mil.