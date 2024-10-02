Guardian Airmen Development Program: Space Delta 8 - Satellite Communications

In February 2024, Chief Master Sgt. Caleb Lloyd, Space Operations Command senior enlisted leader, rolled out the Guardian and Airmen Development Program. This initiative fosters a new generation of adept and inspired leaders to have the necessary skills and traits to meet the current and future demands of the U.S. Space Force.



Practice



The 8th Combat Training Squadron, housed within Space Delta 8 - Satellite Communications, has been working diligently to develop and provide opportunities to enhance unit members’ understanding of how they fit into the bigger picture of space operations.



“We have created partnerships with the Army, Navy and Air Force to spread awareness of the Space Force mission,” said Master Sgt. Twomey, 8th CTS operations superintendent. “These partnerships benefit us — showing our Guardians how their day-to-day missions support other military branches. They also allow us to assure our partners, closing the loop by explaining services we can support and provide, and addressing concerns and questions they may have.”



“With the Army, the 8th CTS showcased how Global Positioning System and Military Satellite Communications play into the Army’s mission planning by coordinating chinook helicopter movements. For the Navy, we are working with Commander, Submarine Force Atlantic to better understand how sailors use MILSATCOM while out at sea. For the Air Force, the 8th CTS is working with an Air Force-led joint mission training scenario which will take place in October and allow guardians to understand how the U.S. Space Force provides critical space effects in support of joint operations.”



Theory



To further get after development, DEL 8’s leadership implemented monthly fireside discussions covering the 2024 SpOC Command Team Reading List.



Focused on a quarterly approach, a new book from the reading list is assigned every three months. For the first two months, delta members meet to discuss topics, concepts and theories detailed in their assigned readings. For the third month, members will then discuss the material as a whole and how they can take the knowledge and apply it to their job.



“The fireside chat provides more theory-based discussion that distills conversation around SpOC reading list books and ties it into day-to-day operations as well as development,” said Master Sgt. Vincent Spahr, 8th CTS first sergeant. “These events provide junior members with a glimpse into their senior leader’s psyche. Additionally, we always save time at the end for our people to have a free discussion with DEL 8’s senior enlisted leader, Chief Master Sgt. Kelby R. LaJoie.”



To learn more about DEL 8, visit: www.spoc.spaceforce.mil.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.30.2024 Date Posted: 10.02.2024 13:25 Story ID: 482344 Location: PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, COLORADO, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Guardian Airmen Development Program: Space Delta 8 - Satellite Communications, by Keefer Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.