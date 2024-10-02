Security Cooperation Workforce Certification 2.0 Launch

The approximately 15,000 DOD personnel assigned to statutorily defined and coded SCW positions can find Certification 2.0 resources, to include requirements, workforce coding details, frequently asked questions, and registration information, https://dscu.edu/certification2.



The completely revamped Certification 2.0 Program will help ensure DOD personnel assigned to statutorily defined and coded SCW positions have the competency-based training and experience necessary to carry out assigned security cooperation responsibilities.



To date, DSCU, in collaboration with the DOD security cooperation enterprise, has accomplished the main purpose of the Certification 2.0 Program, the establishment of a framework to guide DOD security cooperation training and education. This can be found in the Interim Implementation Guidelines for the DOD Security Cooperation Workforce Program 2.0.



The second purpose of Certification 2.0 focuses on providing the SCW a consistent, disciplined mechanism to ensure National Defense Strategy (NDS) objectives are achieved through appropriate education, training, and development divided into nine functional areas. Certification 2.0 includes completely new and enhanced curriculum and a requirement to properly code SCW positions in manpower systems of record to reflect these enhancements.



SCW members should familiarize themselves with the Certification 2.0 program using the Certification 2.0 FAQs; identify their position’s security cooperation code (SC Code), which ensures SCW members take the competency-based courses that best meet the requirements of their assigned billet; and register for future DSCU Courses. Note, due to capacity, demand, and faculty availability, the majority of courses will be available for registration over the next two fiscal years to ensure each member of the SCW can fulfill their certification requirements in the prescribed time. DSCU will continue to update the SCW as new sections and courses are added.



DSCU created the Certification 2.0 Registration Fact Sheet to assist with course registration. This fact sheet will direct SCW members to the DSCU Course Catalog, and will aid in course registration according to a billet’s SC Code and proficiency level requirements.



The new proficiency levels within Certification 2.0 are Level I Foundational, Level II Practitioner, Level III Expert, and Level IV Executive. Certification 2.0 requires all members of the workforce, including new and long-standing members, to obtain the appropriate professional, proficiency-based certification primarily determined by rank/grade.



Beginning October 1, 2024, SCW members will be required to complete required certification courses by the following deadlines:

- Foundational-Level Certification: Foundational coded SCW members have one year to complete all required Foundational-level courses. All SCW members require at least Foundational level certification, including those designated in the Support Enablers functional area. Foundational-level SCW members can begin their online training requirements today!



- Practitioner-Level Certification: Practitioner coded SCW members have two years to complete all required Practitioner-level courses, including core requirements, primary functional area requirements, and secondary functional area requirements. Practitioner-level SCW members can begin their online training requirements today!



- Expert-level certification: Expert coded SCW members have two years to complete all required Expert-level courses, including core requirements, primary functional area requirements, and secondary functional area requirements. Importantly, some Expert-level online courses will be offered in person, while the online versions are in the final stages of development. Expert-level coded SCW members will receive a notification when the courses are available.



- Executive-level certification: Executive coded SCW members are General Officers, civilian SES, and nominative E-9 personnel who are in positions that require only a broad foundation in security cooperation. Executive-level course offerings will be communicated directly to the less than 70 Executive coded SCW members.



For personnel who join the SCW after October 1, 2024, their timelines will begin on the day that they enter the SCW, which will be indicated by the DOD Component linking an individual to a coded SCW billet/position in the appropriate Military Department or Fourth Estate manpower system of record.



Note, Certification 2.0 is a tailored approach according to proficiency level. For example, Practitioners do not need to complete Foundational requirements first. Practitioners should only complete Level II, Practitioner, requirements.



Course registration and availability for Assessment, Monitoring and Evaluation (AM&E) and Advise, Train, and Educate (ATE) Functional Areas are slightly delayed. Updates will be provided to the SCW as these are available. DSCU will continue to provide information and updates to the SCW and the security cooperation community concerning Certification 2.0 in the coming weeks and months. Additional FY 2026 course registration will be announced in the future as DSCU remains committed to innovation and accountability while fulfilling the needs of the workforce.



For more information, please visit: https://dscu.edu/certification2. DSCU looks forward to providing valuable education and training that prepares all SCW members to successfully execute their responsibilities.

