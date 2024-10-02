Guard Airmen, Soldiers train for the duty of caring for fallen comrades

Photo By Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler | Fredrick Kennebrew, left, a mortuary affairs evaluator assigned to the Joint Test and...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler | Fredrick Kennebrew, left, a mortuary affairs evaluator assigned to the Joint Test and Evaluation Program, observes fatality search and recovery team Airmen and mortuary affairs Soldiers as they practice temporary interment of simulated contaminated human remains during an exercise at Fort Gregg-Adams, Virginia, Sept. 11, 2024. The exercise was part of a quick reaction test, led by the Joint Mortuary Affairs Center and evaluated by members of the JTEP, to refine the techniques, tactics and procedures for managing and caring for the remains of fallen service members. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler) see less | View Image Page

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. – For two weeks in September, National Guard Airmen and Soldiers dedicated themselves to preparing for one of the most solemn duties in the military: handling and returning the remains of fallen service members with dignity and respect, even amid dangerous conditions.



This challenging task was part of a training exercise led by the Joint Mortuary Affairs Center at Fort Gregg-Adams, Virginia, to ensure the safe return of fallen individuals while protecting fellow service members.



From Sept. 8-20, Airmen with the Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Colorado, Puerto Rico, and District of Columbia National Guard, active and reserve component Soldiers and Airmen worked side by side.



Together, they trained on techniques for managing and caring for fallen comrades in situations involving chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats.



These environments pose immense risks, and the exercise was a critical step in ensuring that even in the most extreme conditions, the military is prepared to protect the living while honoring the dead.



"The purpose of this joint training is to figure out how we can bring our fallen service members home with the respect they deserve while also ensuring the safety of those still in harm's way," said Colleen Chipper, JMAC's director of operations.



Participants wore protective gear to simulate real-life scenarios and practiced receiving, storing, and processing simulated remains. Mannequins placed in human remains pouches stood in for the fallen, allowing service members to train in the most realistic way possible.



They also trained on temporary burial procedures for times when remains cannot be safely decontaminated for transport. Civil engineer Airmen dug trenches to lay human remains pouches carefully until they could be safely recovered. The exercise highlighted the need for teamwork and coordination in the face of overwhelming challenges.



"We're not trained specifically in mortuary affairs, so we rely on the Army's expertise to guide us through the process," said Master Sgt. Jennifer Zamudio, the fatality search and recovery team non-commissioned officer in charge with the 113th Wing, District of Columbia Air Guard. "This joint training helps us understand how to contribute to this critical mission."



Mortuary affairs Soldiers brought their knowledge of temporary interment and remains processing operations. At the same time, FSRT members shared their specialized skills for safely recovering contaminated remains. Working together they improved their ability to operate in a real-world scenario.



"By sharing what we know, we've learned better ways to handle these delicate situations," Zamudio said. "This collaboration is critical to ensuring we're ready when it counts."



Throughout the training, experts from the Joint Test and Evaluation Program watched closely, providing guidance and support. Their goal was ensuring that service members could carry out these tasks safely and effectively when it mattered most.



"You can plan all you want, but until you see it in action, you don't know if it will work," said Frederick Kennebrew, a JTEP mortuary affairs evaluator. "These exercises show us what works in the field and what we need to improve."



The training results will help update Army Training Manual 4-46.2, guiding service members from all branches to manage contaminated remains during combat said Kennebrew, adding that the training is part of a more significant effort to ensure that no matter the threat, service members are equipped to carry out this vital mission with care and precision.



The training wasn’t just about techniques and tools—it was about ensuring that those in the field have what they need to do their jobs well. Participants tested electric carts to transport remains with a single operator and prototype contaminated remains storage units to test their use in the field, giving feedback to improve the process.



"One of the most important parts of this test was hearing from the service members themselves," Chipper said. "Their experiences are key to figuring out the best way to do this work. Senior leaders are listening, and we must get it right."



This joint training is part of a broader effort to strengthen the armed forces' readiness. It prepares for future challenges by combining the mortuary affairs capabilities and experience of Air Guard and Army participants working safely in a contaminated environment while maintaining a deep commitment to honoring and caring for those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.