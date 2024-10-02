U.S., Chilean Marines Implement Targeting Web in Exercise UNITAS LXV 

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Marines with Marine Air Control Squadron 24, set up a Ground and Air Task...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Marines with Marine Air Control Squadron 24, set up a Ground and Air Task Oriented Radar system at the Expeditionary Advanced Base North in Puerto Aldea, Chile, on Sept. 6, 2024, for use during UNITAS LXV. The GATOR provides advanced multidomain sensing to the combined task force during UNITAS LXV, enabling a maritime targeting web comprised of surface and subsurface warships, aviation assets, and ground-based assets. UNITAS focuses on strengthening our existing regional partnerships and encouraging the establishment of new relationships through the exchange of maritime mission-focused knowledge and expertise. (U. S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Payton Goodrich) see less | View Image Page

FUERTE AGUAYO, Chile – Sept. 9, 2024 – U.S. and Chilean Marines implemented a combined targeting web, also widely referred to as a “kill web,” in support of naval maneuver during Exercise UNITAS LXV as part of a Littoral Warfare Command.



The U.S. Marine Corps' Concept for Stand-in Forces emphasizes that "kill webs allow for the rapid identification and selection of assets for tasking and re-tasking within and across military boundaries from disaggregated or distributed forces."



This evolution integrated sensors and shooters from across the combined Littoral Warfare Command, including an AN/TPS-80 Ground/Air Task Oriented Radar (G/ATOR) from Marine Air Control Group 48 and F/A-18C jets from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 112, and adjacent U.S. Navy assets including a P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft from Patrol Squadron 5 and USS St. Louis (LCS 19).



In the context of the concepts found in Expeditionary Advanced Base (EAB) Operations, Stand-In Forces, and Distributed Maritime Operations (DMO), a sensor EAB was established by U.S. and Chilean Marines at Puerto Aldea, Chile, while a command-and-control EAB was established at the Fuerte Aguayo Chilean Marine Corps base. The two EABs were then linked to other assets across the multinational task force for the purposes of sea-control and sea-denial operations.



“Our sensor EAB at Puerto Aldea allowed us to identify threats at sea via the G/ATOR, and that allowed us to make a determination here at the command-and-control EAB to best determine what type of asset we want to prosecute that target with,” said Capt. Jason Benedict, a field artillery officer with 25th Marine Regiment. “Being able to do this side-by-side with the Chilean marines was a great experience. In this scenario we were able to effectively enable maritime maneuver by the combined fleet from our ashore EAB network, and then provide flexible targeting options with our ground-based F-18s that belonged to the LWC.”



The main communication connection point for the EABs and task force assets was the LINK-16 network, a standardized system used by U.S., NATO and coalition forces. This system allows for real-time tactical data transmission and exchange between allied military network participants. The communication architecture demonstrated agility by being able to communicate through LINK-16 as well as traditional "green gear" communications equipment.



This evolution in combined joint littoral targeting was a single but significant repetition in the broader UNITAS 24 exercise set. While the scenario was isolated to a small sample of joint force capabilities, the U.S. and Chilean Marines and Sailors who participated in the evolution received significant training in the requirements needed for successful combined and joint maritime operations and targeting. This evolution also demonstrated the capabilities of our partners and highlighted areas for growth.



UNITAS is the world’s longest-running annual multinational maritime exercise that focuses on enhancing interoperability among multiple nations and joint forces during littoral and amphibious operations in order to build on existing regional partnerships and create new enduring relationships that promote peace, stability, and prosperity in the U.S. Southern Command’s area of responsibility.



