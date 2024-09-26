Huntsville Center finishes fiscal year with more $2.2 obligated

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. -- The U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville raced across the fiscal year finish line on Sept. 30 with more than 3,900 contract actions totaling approximately $2.2 billion obligated to support America’s warfighters and other federal agencies.

According to Lelani Banks, Huntsville Center Business Operations Branch chief, the Center’s breakdown shows that of the $2.2 billion (contracts and cooperative agreements), Installation Support and Program Management Directorate obligated more than $2 billion, Ordnance and Explosives Directorate obligated more than $148 million and the Engineering Directorate obligated more than $55 million. Cooperative Agreements saw 338 contract actions valued at more than $96 million.

The top five programs of the Fiscal Year End 2024 were all ISPM programs with DLA-Fuels obligating more than $372 million; Utility Metering and Controls Systems with more than $329 million; Energy Savings Performance Contracting at $195 million; Medical Operation and Maintenance Engineering Enhancement at more than $191 million and Medical Repair and Renewal with over $183 million obligated.

Of the $2.2 billion obligated, more than $900 million of the funds went to small business. Nicole Boone, Huntsville Center Office of Small Business Programs director, said by optimizing business opportunities for small business strengthens the nation’s economic development.

“Huntsville Center is a dedicated teammate within the Army Small Business Programs and by ensuring small business is a top priority for awards, the Center is a premier leader within the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers,” Boone said.

Arthur Martin III, Huntsville Center programs director, said the work Huntsville Center does supporting the U.S. military around the world is critical to national security.

“I’m so very grateful to have each one of you working for the good of our nation and steadfastly supporting our warfighters,” he said.

“What you do really matters, and I hope that you know how important it is for a whole lot of people, that you will never meet, that you got it done. It should give you great pride to know that your work made a difference in how well someone could fulfill their mission.”

Col. Sebastien Joly, Huntsville Center commander, said he too is impressed with the hard work and dedication he observed over the last month.

He said he noticed team rooms occupied with Project Development Teams meeting to work through requirements, break rooms were full as people took small breaks to enjoy each other’s company and recharge, and even the Center’s gym saw an uptick in foot traffic as people were taking care of themselves during the high-paced time of year that often has employees working long hours.

“I’m so proud to be part of such a high performing team,” Joly said.

“Every member of Huntsville Center plays a crucial role in delivering quality projects, on time, within budget, and safely.”

Date Taken: 10.02.2024 Date Posted: 10.02.2024