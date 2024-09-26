Navy Honors Longest-Living President with Historic 100th Birthday Flyover

Courtesy Photo | 241001-O-N0783-1004 - PLAINS, Ga. - Four U.S. Navy F/A-18E/F Super Hornets conduct a...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 241001-O-N0783-1004 - PLAINS, Ga. - Four U.S. Navy F/A-18E/F Super Hornets conduct a formation flyover to honor the 100th birthday of former U.S. President James Earl "Jimmy" Carter in Plains, Georgia on Oct. 1. The two squadrons, from Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 3, that provided aircraft for the flyover are the "Fighting Swordsmen" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 32 and the "Wildcats" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 131. (National Park Service photo by Laura Kuyat) see less | View Image Page

PLAINS, Ga. – Four U.S. Navy F/A-18E/F Super Hornets conducted a formation flyover to honor the 100th birthday of former U.S. President James Earl “Jimmy” Carter on Oct. 1.



Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro emphasized the significance of Carter’s 100-year legacy as a naval officer and public servant.



“Today, the Navy is proud to commemorate the 100th birthday of a tremendous leader. As a naval officer, President Carter served aboard submarines and at Naval Reactors to assist in the design and development of nuclear propulsion plants for our warships,” said Del Toro. “USS Jimmy Carter (SSN 23), a nuclear-powered fast-attack submarine, continues to serve our Navy and nation in his honor. The flyover today demonstrated that President Carter’s selfless service and inspiration live on in our Sailors. His impact will thrive for another 100 years.”



The two squadrons, from Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 3, that provided aircraft for the flyover were the “Fighting Swordsmen” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 32 and the “Wildcats” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 131. Both squadrons are based at Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach, Virginia. CVW-3, as part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, returned from a nine-month deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation in July 2024.



“Only a few months ago, we welcomed all CVW-3 squadrons home from deployment,” said Rear Adm. Doug Verissimo, commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic (AIRLANT). “Now, today, these naval aviators were able to honor the former president with a flyover above President Carter’s home of Plains, Georgia. The men and women of Naval Aviation are grateful to have the privilege to celebrate this incredible milestone with the nation.”



Cmdr. Andrew Stoner, executive officer of VFA-131, expressed his gratitude to be a part of the flyover.



“Both myself and Lt. Michael Kocsis were extremely humbled to honor President Carter and his life of service, as well as highlight his Navy roots,” said Stoner. “From his time in the Navy, local activism in Georgia, and all the way to the White House, his lifetime of both military and civil service is without reproach.”



Cmdr. Jason Hoch, commanding officer for VFA-32, echoed Stoner and stressed the pride to recognize a fellow naval officer.



“VFA-32 was proud to participate in this flyover for President Carter’s 100th birthday,” said Hoch. “We are honored to be a part of the celebration of a former naval officer who has dedicated his life to public service.”



Carter graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in June 1946. As a naval officer and submariner, he served on USS Wyoming (E-AG 17), USS Barracuda (SSK-1), and the Naval Reactors Branch, U.S. Atomic Energy Commission, in Washington, D.C.



The U.S. Navy worked alongside the National Park Service for flyover coordination.



“The National Park Service was thrilled to work alongside the U.S. Navy for this very important flyover for our 39th president,” said Jill Stuckey, superintendent, Jimmy Carter National Historical Park. “As a former naval officer himself, President Carter has always had an affinity for the Navy, and all men and women who serve.”



Annually, AIRLANT coordinates flyovers for numerous authorized events nation-wide. The events include community outreach, sporting events, funerals and notable commemorations.



AIRLANT is responsible for six nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, 55 aircraft squadrons, 1,200 aircraft and 43,000 officers, enlisted and civilian personnel based on the East Coast of the United States. It provides combat ready, sustainable naval air forces with the right personnel, properly trained and equipped, with a focus on readiness, operational excellence, interoperability, safety, and efficient resourcing.