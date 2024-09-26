386th AEW salutes new commander

U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY – The 386th Air Expeditionary Wing welcomed its new commander during a ceremony Oct. 2, 2024, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility (AOR).



U.S. Air Force Col. Denny Davies assumed command and will succeed U.S. Air Force Col. Sergio Anaya as the 386th AEW commander.



Anaya led the wing for the previous six months and expressed his appreciation for all the wing has done during his tenure and the accomplishments that were made.



“Six months ago, we were charged with delivering dominant coalition combat power, and that is exactly what you did,” Anaya said. “I asked you to give me your best and to meet me halfway, and that is exactly what you did, and you did more than that.”



For Davies, he trades one “Rock” for another as he comes from Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, where he is the installation and 19th Airlift Wing commander.



Upon taking command, he thanked the 24.2 team and spoke of the opportunity the 25.1 team has to make a significant impact at a pivotal time for the Rock.



“[Current events] validate the importance of our mission in the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing,” Davies said. “24.2, you executed that mission with creativity and innovation. 25.1, we're going to step-up with the same level of creativity and innovation to get the job done. However, we can't forget our fundamentals and discipline as we're getting the job done.”



At home station, Davies leads a wing that oversees organizing, training, and equipping the personnel who operate, maintain, and sustain 55 C-130 aircraft, ensuring support for combat, contingency, and humanitarian requirements worldwide.



He earned his commission in 2001 from the United States Air Force Academy and is a command pilot. He has deployed to this AOR six times in support of Operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom.



In his new command position, Davies will lead a wing that serves as the primary airlift hub and gateway for delivering combat power to joint and coalition forces in the U.S. CENTCOM AOR.

