Integrated Prevention and Response Office hosts wellness events at Arnold AFB

The Integrated Prevention and Response Office (IPRO) hosted a series of classes focused on the well-being of base personnel at Arnold Air Force Base, headquarters of Arnold Engineering Development Complex, Sept. 11-12, 2024.

Coordinated by Chief of Integrated Prevention and Response Tiffany Campbell, the two-day event provided those in attendance with resources and strategies for both professional and personal growth.

“In a continued effort to foster resilience and holistic wellness within the Arnold Air Force Base community, the two-day affair aimed to provide resources and strategies to enhance personal and professional resilience, improve workplace dynamics and promote overall health,” Campbell said.

During the classes, Employee Assistance Program (EAP) Consultant Tom Huberty from Eglin Air Force Base hosted sessions such as “Successfully Navigating Challenging & Difficult Relationships” that equipped attendees with tools to manage complex interpersonal dynamics in both personal and work environments.

Other sessions hosted by Huberty included “Leadership Strategies for Resolving Workplace Conflict” and “Growing Your Personal & Professional Resilience.” These sessions focused on practical leadership techniques for managing and resolving conflicts in the workplace and emphasized the importance of developing resilience as a tool for thriving in both personal and professional settings.

Huberty was also on hand for one-on-one consultation sessions where personnel were able to seek guidance on personal or professional matters.

Complementing these sessions was Erica White, Civilian Health Promotion Services (CHPS) coordinator and Brittany Harris, Health Promotion specialist, who offered wellness screenings for base personnel. Each included several screenings such as a cardiac risk profile, that recorded critical measurements of cardiovascular health, and an InBody Composition Analysis, offering insights into body fat, muscle mass and other key indicators of physical wellness.

According to Campbell, the events are part of the ongoing resilience and prevention initiatives set forth by the Department of Defense and the Air Force.

“These events are designed to enhance the overall well-being of Airmen, civilians and contractors,” stated Campbell. “The IPRO remains dedicated to ensuring that personnel have access to the tools, knowledge and resources necessary to navigate the challenges of military and civilian life with strength and resilience.

“As our community continues to face ever-evolving challenges, these events highlight the importance of ongoing personal and professional development, underlining the Air Force’s commitment to the health and readiness of its personnel. Through such efforts, we aim to create an environment that fosters trust, cooperation and a proactive approach to wellness.”

For more information on upcoming resilience and wellness events, contact the Integrated Prevention and Response Office at 931-454-7131.

