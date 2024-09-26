1108th TASMG completes the mission, transfers authority to 1100th TASMG in CENTCOM Ceremony

CAMP ARIFJAN, Kuwait – The 1108th Theater Aviation Sustainment Maintenance Group transferred authority to the 1100th TASMG in a transfer of authority ceremony, Aug. 14.



The 1108th TASMG’s mission is critical to providing theater-level maintenance support to aviation units in the United States Central Command area of responsibility, ensuring that the current fleet of military aircraft remain fully operational.



“This Theater Sustainment Command supports the most active component command in the Department of Defense,” said Brig. Gen. Vivek Kshetrapal, deputy commanding general, 1st Theater Sustainment Command.



The 1108th TASMG, a Mississippi Army National Guard unit, made significant contributions that extended beyond USCENTCOM. Their work included collaboration with other combatant commands and logistic readiness centers to secure mission-critical maintenance equipment, leading to the repair of over 20 Apache helicopters for the 10th Mountain Division. They also contributed to the procurement of a new aircraft engine repair shop.



TASMGs represent a unique Army capability. The Army National Guard is home to all four TASMGs and the TASMG headquarters.



Col. Bradley Howe, commander of the 1108th TASMG, reflected on the exclusive nature of their mission, praising his unit's accomplishments during the deployment.



“Our mission is unique and dynamic, but you all rose to every occasion,” Howe said.



He highlighted key achievements, including the transition of maintenance contracts and progress on relocating engine and blade repair shops, which will result in substantial cost savings.



“To the Soldiers in Task Force 30, I want to say how proud I am of each and every one of you. Your hard work, dedication and resilience have been nothing short of inspiring,” Howe said.



Kshetrapal welcomed the incoming unit, the 1100th TASMG of the Maryland Army National Guard, and emphasized the importance of their mission. “Your efforts will enhance aviation support operations in the area of responsibility, ensuring airworthiness is maintained and that our partners have the enhanced maintenance capabilities they need,” he said.



The incoming commander, Col. Jeremy Chiglo, expressed a readiness to continue the mission in which the 1108th has set the standard.



“I appreciate all the work that you guys have done to prepare us. I feel very confident in the mission going forward,” he said.



Chiglo commended the talented Soldiers in his unit, “almost every one of our Soldiers, especially from the maintenance world, brought multiple occupations with them. It is one of the many strengths of aviation.”



During the ceremony, Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Spellman, senior enlisted advisor, 1108th TASMG and Command Sgt. Maj. Scott Hash, senior enlisted advisor, 1100th TASMG joined their commanders in furling and unfurling, their respective command colors. This tradition marks the transition of command and demonstrates the continuity of the mission.



The transfer of authority between the 1108th and 1100th TASMG underscores the enduring commitment to maintaining mission readiness and aviation support throughout USCENTCOM.

