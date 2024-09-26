Celebrating Unity: Yongsan-Casey and Dongducheon celebrate ROK-US friendship at Camp Casey

Photo By Pfc. Bryson Walker | Dongducheon city hall and Camp Casey hosts a joint ROK-U.S. Friendship Festival in...... read more read more Photo By Pfc. Bryson Walker | Dongducheon city hall and Camp Casey hosts a joint ROK-U.S. Friendship Festival in Camp Casey and Dongducheon, South Korea on Sept. 28, 2024. Over 3,000 Korean citizens, ROK and U.S. soldiers and government employees attended the festivities both on and off post in the fall afternoon, with endless entertainment, food and fun into the late evening (U.S. Army photos by Pfc. Bryson Walker) see less | View Image Page

DONGDUCHEON, South Korea — U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey and Dongducheon city host a joint ROK-U.S. Friendship Festival on Camp Casey and in Dongducheon, South Korea, Sept. 28.



Over 4,000 South Korean citizens, ROK and U.S. Army Soldiers and government employees attended the festivities both on and off post in the fall afternoon, with endless entertainment, food and fun into the late evening.



Many Dongducheon and ROK/U.S.military leaders were in attendance including Col. Edward Cho, U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Commander; Mayor Park Hyung Deok, Dongducheon Mayor; Honorable Kim, Sung Won, National Assembly of Dongducheon, Yangchu, Yeongcheo; and Kim, Seong Ho, Dongducheon City council chairman.



“The ROK-U.S. alliance has been in effect for over 74 years, and we’re more than just neighbors here in Dongducheon city,” said Cho. “The relationship is much deeper than that. It brings me great joy to see everyone together here as one community, celebrating life together.”



This year marks the 17th Dongducheon ROK-U.S. Friendship Festival, an empowering resource between the two nations in the city that has been home to Camp Casey since 1951. The Eighth Army Rock Band performed Korean and American hits on both stages, while South Korean pop singer “Ailee” headlined the night along with many other very talented traditional performers and entertainers.



“Today's festival carries even greater significance as we celebrate Korean-American friendship with the opening of Camp Casey during this year's U.S. Military Fall Festival,” said Park. “I hope you take the opportunity to move freely between the base and Bosan-dong Friendship Plaza, sharing and appreciating each other's cultures as good neighbors.”



Many Soldiers, kids and families played various games including cornhole and rock climbing, and took part in face painting and bounce houses at Stewart Field. The Downtown Casey food court was available for Korean visitors as well who enjoyed American restaurants, some for the first time ever.



“It was great seeing the local community enjoying the festival,” said U.S. Army Pfc. Jackman Bartow, assigned to 503d Military Police Detachment, 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command. “I especially enjoyed getting to talk to the community about what we do as K-9 handlers, and I know Dexter (military working dog) definitely enjoyed the attention and atmosphere.”



Dongducheon city and Camp Casey will continue to organize and support events throughout the year that build upon the well-developed camaraderie shared among both communities.



The highlight of the on base festival concluded with an awe inspiring 10-minute of fireworks show at Stewart Field, wowing attendees and creating a lasting memory of the celebration.