2024 Toys for Tots Commences CNMI

Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz is proud to announce the start of the eighth Toys for Tots campaign in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands. With a partnership between the Saipan Chamber of Commerce, First Lady Wella Foundation with the Office of the Governor, Associated Students of Northern Marianas College, and Rota Chamber of Commerce toy collection boxes will be placed at local businesses and government offices during the first week of October. Toy collection will conclude the first week of December.



Last year 4,227 toys, stocking stuffers and books were collected across the CNMI, going to children in need and spreading a message of happiness and hope during the holiday season. At the conclusion of the campaign, toys from Saipan were also sent to the Mayor’s Offices of Tinian and Rota with the help of Star Marianas. Toys were also given to Karidat Foundation, Division of Youth Services, Maternal and Child Health Bureau of the Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation, Talaabwogh Stars Youth Center, and CNMI Early Intervention Program.



“I’m excited for this year’s Toys for Tots campaign,” said Col. Ernest Govea, MCB Camp Blaz commanding officer. “The Campaign is something we prepare for all year, and our Blaz Marines and Sailors are looking forward to working alongside our community partners to make this year a success. Last year we had a record-breaking year, and I know this year is going to be just as successful.”



The Toys for Tots Campaign relies on widespread support and through the generous contributions of individuals, businesses, and communities. The 2024 campaign encourages everyone to get involved, whether through toy donations or serving as a donation location.



“Let’s bring hope, joy, and smiles to a child in need during this Christmas!” said Wella Palacios, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands first lady. “This season, please bring joy to a child's holiday by participating in our Toys for Tots donation drive! We're collecting new, unwrapped toys for children ages 2-17 who are in need. Your generosity can make a big difference.”



“The Saipan Chamber of Commerce is excited to commemorate ten years of partnership with the U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz for the Toys for Tots campaign. Since 2014, we have collaborated to spread joy and holiday smiles to the children of the Marianas, and we are looking forward to this year's campaign,” said Kimm Camacho, Executive Director of the Saipan Chamber of Commerce. “In light of the current economic challenges, we recognize that this holiday season may be difficult for many families, and we are grateful for the chance to bring some happiness during these tough times.”



To participate and donate to Toys for Tots, bring a newly purchased, unwrapped toy to one of the many businesses or organizations who have volunteered to be drop-off locations. For a

complete list of locations and important dates, please contact the Chamber at (670) 234-7150 or visit their Facebook page @SPNChamber. For more information about MCB Camp Blaz’s Toys for Tots Campaign please contact Capt. Ryan West at (671) 355-8080 or email ryan.west@usmc.mil.



The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is a not-for-profit charity with a 77-year history. Last year the Marine Toys for Tots Program fulfilled the holiday hopes and dreams of 10.3 million less fortunate children in over 800 communities nationwide by distributing 25.5 million toys, books, and games. For more information, visit www.toysfortots.org.



-30-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.02.2024 Date Posted: 10.01.2024 23:17 Story ID: 482291 Location: MP Web Views: 22 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2024 Toys for Tots Commences CNMI, by MAJ Diann Rosenfeld, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.