Jerele's Remains Return to Illinois

Illinois Army National Guard Pfc. Harry Jerele, of Berkeley, Illinois, is finally home, nearly 84 years after Company B, 192nd Tank Battalion, based in Maywood, was activated for federal service, Nov. 25, 1940.



The flag-draped coffin containing his remains arrived Oct. 1 at Chicago O’Hare International Airport, aboard American Airlines Flight 2412.



A Military Funeral and Honors team conducted the dignified transfer of remains from the airline to a hearse from Russo’s Hillside Chapels.



Among those awaiting his arrival were niece, and primary next of kin, Rosemarie Dillon, of Chicago, who was five years old when Jerele went overseas, and her daughter Sharon Nakamua, a veteran of the Illinois National Guard. Maj. Karen Hernandez, the 108th Medical Battalion’s Force Health Protection Officer, represented the Illinois National Guard.



“It is an honor to represent the Illinois National Guard at Pfc Jerele’s homecoming,” Hernandez said. “He has an incredible story and to be able to represent the Illinois National Guard when he is reunited with his family is incredible.



The family was overwhelmed with emotions as Jerele’s remains were transported from the aircraft to the waiting hearse.



“It is exciting to have him home after all these years,” Dillon said. “I’m just sad my mother, his sister, and his mother, were not here to witness his return.”



Visitation will be held at Russo’s Hillside Chapels, 4500 W. Roosevelt Rd., Hillside, Oct. 3, from 4-7 p.m. He will be buried with full military honors at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, 20953 W. Hoff Rd., Elwood, Oct. 4 at 2 p.m.



DPAA announced April 18 that Jerele’s remains, age 26, were identified Dec. 20, using anthropological analysis, as well as circumstantial evidence. Additionally, scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) analysis.