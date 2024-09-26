Indian and U.S. Air Force leaders meet for 25th Executive Steering Group Meeting

Courtesy Photo | Delegation members from the U.S. Air Force and Indian Air Force meet during the 25th...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Delegation members from the U.S. Air Force and Indian Air Force meet during the 25th Executive Steering Group Meeting, at Indian Air Head Quarters (Vayu Bhavan), New Delhi, India from Sept. 24-26, 2024. The ESG was preceded by Tarang Shakti 24, India’s largest multinational exercise, which hosted 10 participating nations and 18 observers, at Jodhpur Air Force Station, Rajasthan, Aug. 29 to Sept. 14. The IAF-led exercise fostered ties during 16 days of cooperative air missions and cultural exchange opportunities to improve multilateral integration. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

Lt. Gen. Laura Lenderman, Pacific Air Forces deputy commander, led a delegation of U.S. Airmen to meet with Indian Air Force counterparts during the 25th Executive Steering Group Meeting at Indian Air Head Quarters, Vayu Bhavan, New Delhi, India, Sept. 24-26.



The annual meeting strengthened the longstanding bilateral partnership between the two nation’s air forces. Leaders conferred about force interoperability opportunities, expert knowledge exchanges, humanitarian aid efforts, and military exercise planning.



“Strong partnerships are a key advantage of our Pacific Air Forces,” Lenderman said. “The ESG is a foundational part of the ongoing collaborative efforts between the India and United States air forces – a real testament to the close ties we share working together to maintain peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific.”



Last week’s ESG was preceded by Tarang Shakti 24, India’s largest multinational exercise, which hosted 10 participating nations and 18 observers at Jodhpur Air Force Station, Rajasthan, Aug. 29 to Sept. 14. The IAF-led exercise fostered ties during 16 days of cooperative air missions and cultural exchange opportunities, improving multilateral integration.