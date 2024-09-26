Army recruit continues family legacy of service with special ceremony.

All Oath of Enlistment ceremonies are memorable and meaningful commitments to serve in our Armed Forces. On September 17th, 2024, the Phoenix Recruiting Battalion headquarters performed a very special ceremony for an even more special family. Future Soldier Abel Garza received the Oath of Enlistment from his grandfather, Chief Naval Communications Officer 3 (Ret) Charles Sullivan. In attendance to witness the ceremony and welcome Abel to the family legacy of service is: Mom, Corrinn Garza, retired First Sergeant-combat medic and drill sergeant and Dad, Joe Garza, retired Staff Sergent – Light Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic. Abel was recruited out of the Surprise Army Recruiting Station and is excited to continue the family legacy. He will report Fort Sill Oklahoma in January to perform Basic Combat Training and continue to Joint Base San Antonio Texas where he will attend Advanced Individual Training as Military Occupational Specialty 68A, Biomedical Equipment Specialist. Help us congratulate our newest future Soldier.

