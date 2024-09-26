Yuma Proving Ground helps celebrate ATEC's 25th Anniversary

Photo By Ana Henderson | U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) Commander Col. John Nelson (second from right)...... read more read more Photo By Ana Henderson | U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) Commander Col. John Nelson (second from right) speaks at a virtual command-wide event honoring the 25th anniversary of the Army Test and Evaluation Command (ATEC) on October 1, 2024. Looking on are, from left, YPG Chief of Staff Omar Silva, YPG Command Sgt. Maj. Mark Millare, and Yuma Test Center Commander Lt. Col. Kevin Hicks. see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Test and Evaluation Command (ATEC), Yuma Proving Ground’s (YPG) higher headquarters celebrated its 25th Anniversary of serving our Army and nation.



To mark the occasion each of the subordinate commands including YPG held simultaneous cake cutting ceremonies live on Facebook at noon.



ATEC Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Patrick Gaydon led the ceremony live from Aberdeen and then called each command one by one.



Surrounded by the workforce, YPG Commander Col. John Nelson made a few remarks, those in the audience wished ATEC a happy anniversary then, in one swift move, Command Sgt. Maj. Mark Millare sliced the cake with a saber.



Afterwards the workforce enjoyed some cake.



A recording of the entire ceremony can be found at the following link:. YPG’s part is 36 mins into the live. https://www.facebook.com/TheUSATEC/videos/3823470744534668