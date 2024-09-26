Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yuma Proving Ground helps celebrate ATEC's 25th Anniversary

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2024

    Story by Ana Henderson 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    The U.S. Army Test and Evaluation Command (ATEC), Yuma Proving Ground’s (YPG) higher headquarters celebrated its 25th Anniversary of serving our Army and nation.

    To mark the occasion each of the subordinate commands including YPG held simultaneous cake cutting ceremonies live on Facebook at noon.

    ATEC Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Patrick Gaydon led the ceremony live from Aberdeen and then called each command one by one.

    Surrounded by the workforce, YPG Commander Col. John Nelson made a few remarks, those in the audience wished ATEC a happy anniversary then, in one swift move, Command Sgt. Maj. Mark Millare sliced the cake with a saber.

    Afterwards the workforce enjoyed some cake.

    A recording of the entire ceremony can be found at the following link:. YPG’s part is 36 mins into the live. https://www.facebook.com/TheUSATEC/videos/3823470744534668

    ATEC
    Yuma Proving Ground
    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

