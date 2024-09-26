Medical Readiness Command, Pacific Hosts Senior Leaders Readiness Forum in Alaska

Photo By Daniel Mayberry | Brig. Gen. Soliz and Command Sgt. Maj. Contreras with MRC, P DRU Leadership Brig....... read more read more Photo By Daniel Mayberry | Brig. Gen. Soliz and Command Sgt. Maj. Contreras with MRC, P DRU Leadership Brig. Gen. Bill A. Soliz, commanding general of Medical Readiness Command, Pacific, and Command Sgt. Maj. John “Mike” Contreras, Command Sergeant Major of MRC, P, pose with commanders and command sergeant majors from MRC, P’s direct report units (DRUs) during the Senior Leaders Readiness Forum (SLRF) at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, in September 2024. The SLRF focused on leadership development and enhancing readiness across the command. (U.S. Army photo by Daniel L. Mayberry) see less | View Image Page

FORT WAINWRIGHT, ALASKA – Medical Readiness Command, Pacific (MRC, P) recently held its Senior Leaders Readiness Forum (SLRF) at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, September 16-20. The forum gathered senior command teams from across the Pacific region, following the framework of similar forums hosted by the Army’s Chief of Staff and the Surgeon General of the Army.

Commanding General Brig. Gen. Bill A. Soliz, MRC, P and Command Sergeant Major John “Mike” Contreras, MRC, P, led the event, which aimed to enhance leadership development, foster collaboration, and align Army medical units with the Army’s operational needs. "This forum is about more than just gathering leaders; it's about building readiness and ensuring we are prepared for the challenges of multi-domain operations," said Soliz.

The SLRF followed the momentum set by Army-wide senior leader readiness forums and served as an opportunity for MRC, P to strengthen its alignment with the broader goals of Army Medicine. "We wanted to create a space where we can clearly focus on what Army command teams need to do to support both Army and the joint force," added Contreras.

The forum’s agenda focused on multi-domain operations, readiness assessments, and building relationships between command teams. Senior leaders received presentations from Army Medicine, I Corps, and U.S. Transportation Command (TRANSCOM), covering key topics such as patient movement, resource management, and operational planning for large-scale combat operations. “The briefings were not only insightful but essential for understanding the complexities our teams will face in both garrison and deployed environments,” said Contreras.

Col. Ronald Aquino, MRC, P, chief of staff, provided insights into Chiefs of Staff (CoS) operations, while Col. Ingrid Lim, command inspector general, discussed the importance of ethics and accountability in leadership. Col. Jason Mathre, G8, presented resource management strategies to align medical readiness with Army objectives, and Col. Brigilda "Bri" Teneza, chief nursing executive, led discussions on support operations.

A key highlight of the event was the opportunity for command teams to bond and address challenges unique to the Pacific theater. "For many leaders, this was their first experience in Alaska. It gave them a chance to see the complexities that units face in the Arctic, which adds another layer to our overall readiness," said Maj. Obregon, MRC, P, executive officer.

Reflecting on the success of the forum, Soliz emphasized, “This is just the beginning. We’ve set the foundation, and it’s now up to all of us to build on these discussions and ensure we are ready to support the Army’s mission in the Indo-Pacific.”

The SLRF will serve as a steppingstone for continued engagement, with follow-up quarterly training briefs scheduled to maintain momentum leading into the Surgeon General’s SLRF in February 2025. Leaders are expected to return with actionable insights to refine their strategies and improve overall medical readiness.