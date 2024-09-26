Tyndall CPTS secures future readiness with strategic budgeting

The end of the fiscal year is a critical time for the 325th Comptroller Squadron, as they work to ensure that all allocated funds are used efficiently and effectively. This process, known as the “closeout,” involves close collaboration between unit resource advisors and their respective commanders, and it culminates in a comprehensive budget review by the 325th CPTS team.



Throughout the year, the 325th Fighter Wing annual budget undergoes multiple assessments to ensure spending aligns with the base commander’s priorities. These budget reviews help optimize resource utilization, maintain accountability of spending and ensure the financial health of the unit, ultimately, supporting the success of the mission.



“The base can’t run without money, and all the money essentially comes through us,” said Senior Airman Benjamin Lopez-Yokoyama, 325th CPTS budget analyst. “It’s important to make sure we’re executing our spend plans, so we get everything the base needs. If we don’t spend our money properly, we risk losing funding, which would affect operations and leave the base without needed resources.”



Capt. Rakesh Mahbubani, 325th CPTS budget officer, explains that the funding received is designated specifically for 325th FW operations and management. The base has a full year to strategically distribute these resources toward authorized and essential materials, ensuring that Airmen have the necessary tools to effectively carry out their missions.



Tyndall primarily utilizes funding received from Air Combat Command for both rebuilding efforts following the destruction caused by Hurricane Michael and for sustaining day-to-day operations. This funding is essential to establish Tyndall as the “Installation of the Future,” ensure readiness for upcoming missions and maintain the foundation for future growth and innovation.



“If we do our job and make sure that we spend the allocated funds responsibly and on time, we demonstrate the value of taxpayer dollars,” states Lopez-Yokoyama. “This can lead to additional funding from our major command, allowing us to further support the needs of our growing base mission.”



An effective budget and responsible use of funds is a team effort that directly affects the base’s ability to meet larger strategic goals. By meticulously managing every dollar, the 325th CPTS positions the installation to be ready for future challenges and opportunities.



“It’s the finish line for us—everything we’ve done for the past year has led up to this moment,” said Mahbubani. “We are hoping we can get some big wins for the wing, and [ultimately] extra money to get after some larger requirements for next year.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.30.2024 Date Posted: 10.01.2024 16:40 Story ID: 482261 Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tyndall CPTS secures future readiness with strategic budgeting, by A1C Victoria Moehlman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.