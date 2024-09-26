Volunteers help control invasive plants at Mount Morris Dam for National Public Lands Day

Photo By Andre Hampton | A volunteer removes a cut stem from an autumn olive, a rapidly growing invasive shrub...... read more read more Photo By Andre Hampton | A volunteer removes a cut stem from an autumn olive, a rapidly growing invasive shrub that often out-competes native plants in the Mount Morris Dam and Recreation Area, Sept. 24, 2024, Mt. Morris, NY. USACE has been involved with National Public Lands Day since its inception in 1994 and has consistently been one of the event’s largest providers of sites and volunteers. (U.S. Army Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

MOUNT MORRIS, N.Y. — Volunteers celebrated National Public Lands Day on September 28 alongside U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Rangers by helping remove invasive plants from the Mount Morris Dam and Recreation Area.



Following this year’s NPL Day theme, “together for tomorrow,” the team removed autumn olive and tree of heaven from nearly two acres of public land in New York’s Genesee River Valley that will be maintained as a meadow.



“It’s amazing to see such a positive response from community members who care about their environment and their parks,” said USACE Ranger Cole Schaefer. “Volunteers help multiply our efforts and make a huge difference.”



Removal of autumn olive involved cutting the invasive plant down to its base and removing it, helping to promote the growth of native pollinator plants. For the fast-growing tree of heaven, volunteers chopped angled cuts into the tree bark, which were sprayed with herbicide by rangers. This method aims to kill the root systems of tree of heaven and prevents further spread in the area.



These control efforts are a part of a broader adaptive management plan to reduce invasive species impacts at the Mount Morris Dam and Recreation Area.



“We’re incredibly grateful for the help of our volunteers,” said Steve Winslow, manager of the Mount Morris Dam and Recreation Area. “With their help, we’re able be good stewards of public lands, providing a more resilient and diverse ecosystem and ensuring future generations can enjoy seeing natural and abundant wildlife at the Mount Morris Dam.”