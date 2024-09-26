RIA bids farewell to 2 Soldiers in quarterly retirement ceremony

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. – Two Soldiers completed their distinguished careers during an installation quarterly retirement ceremony Sept. 30 in Heritage Hall. The event paid tribute to the Soldiers’ combined 40 years of national service.



The ceremony was hosted by Maj. Gen. Timothy Brennan, deputy commanding general (Support), First Army. Command Sgt. Maj. Santos Soto, commandant, First U.S. Army Observer Coach/Trainer Academy, assisted Brennan in the presentation of awards.



Lt. Col. Matthew Partyka, with 20 of years of service, finished his career with First Army, and Maj. Rachel Jones, also with 20 years of service, finished her career while serving at U.S. Army Sustainment Command.

Partyka served as First Army Exercise Branch chief and chief of Medical Operations. Maj. Jones served as ASC G6 (Information Technology) Cyber Security chief.



Brennan spoke about each Soldier, noting Partyka had several combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan as a medical helicopter pilot. Brennan praised him for his courage, saying “he bravely landed his helicopter on soccer fields, roads, on tops of mountains and exposed patches of ground seemingly far too small for a helicopter to land.”



Brennan said Jones “was an expert in offensive cyber operations and security,” and added “winning in the new multi-domain environment absolutely requires professionals like Rachel to ensure we have the information and cyber advantage.”



Brennan presented the Soldiers with awards, certificates, U.S. flags and pins in recognition of their remarkable careers. Family members in attendance were also honored with certificates and flowers, including the Army’s “BRAT” certificate for Partyka’s children. BRAT is a term that recognizes the sacrifices military children make as their parents serve this country, and often refers to the words Bravery, Resiliency, Adaptability and Tolerance.



Partyka, who hails from Chicopee, Massachusetts and lives in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, said his retirement plans include “spending time with family and pursuing a career in real estate.”



Jones, hailing from Arlington Heights, Illinois and currently residing in East Moline, Illinois, said she hopes to continue government service in the cybersecurity field.



While Brennan recognized the retiring Soldiers, he expressed his deep gratitude for the families.



“The Army has an axiom,” he said. “The Soldiers write the checks, but their families pay the bills. You intimately know each birthday, anniversary, childbirth, or holiday the retiree missed. You too served all these years.”



Brennan finished by thanking the Soldiers again for their service, adding, “I have faith that each of you will carry forth your Army values into our civilian world, into our nation and into our communities.”

