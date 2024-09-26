Supporting the 17th TRW from all angles: Honorary Commanders immersion

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – After months of in-depth exploration into various units of the 17th Training Wing, the second iteration of honorary commanders concluded their immersive experience with a visit to the 17th Wing Staff Agencies, Sept. 27.



The immersion offered valuable insights into these agencies' critical support roles in mission success. These agencies work directly under the wing commander, offering services to base personnel, such as logistical, financial, legal and public affairs support.



“Getting to learn about the base up close and personal has enlightened me on everything that it takes to make Goodfellow run. It's a huge machine with lots of cogs,” CoCo Simpson, 17th TRW honorary commander, reflected. “Being an honorary commander has truly been an incredible experience.”



With their newfound understanding and appreciation, this year’s honorary commanders will continue to collaborate with Goodfellow and the 17th TRW, building stronger partnerships in the future.

