Army Reserve Best Squad Sharpen Skills at Fort McCoy

FORT MCCOY, Wis. - The U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad Competition’s winning team from the 1st Mission Support Command out of Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico trained at Fort McCoy, Wis. Sept. 16-27, 2024, in preparation for the 2024 Department of the Army Best Squad Competition. Training events included small arms marksmanship, crew-served weapons marksmanship, land navigation, field medicine, confidence course, physical fitness and much more.



The U.S. Army Reserve winning team includes Spc. Abel Bonilla-Echevarria, Spc. Elvin Rivera-Pagan, Sgt. Nelson Medina-Caballero, Sgt. Edgardo Santiago-Pizarro, and Spc. Angel Machado-Babilonia. Medina-Caballero also won Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year for the U.S. Army Reserve.



The Army-level competition takes place at Fort Liberty, N.C. from Sept. 29 - Oct. 14, 2024.