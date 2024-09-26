Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve Best Squad Sharpen Skills at Fort McCoy

    Photo By Christopher Hanson | FORT MCCOY, Wis. - Sgt. Nelson Medina Caballero from 1st Mission Support Command...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2024

    Story by Christopher Hanson 

    88th Readiness Division

    FORT MCCOY, Wis. - The U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad Competition’s winning team from the 1st Mission Support Command out of Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico trained at Fort McCoy, Wis. Sept. 16-27, 2024, in preparation for the 2024 Department of the Army Best Squad Competition. Training events included small arms marksmanship, crew-served weapons marksmanship, land navigation, field medicine, confidence course, physical fitness and much more.

    The U.S. Army Reserve winning team includes Spc. Abel Bonilla-Echevarria, Spc. Elvin Rivera-Pagan, Sgt. Nelson Medina-Caballero, Sgt. Edgardo Santiago-Pizarro, and Spc. Angel Machado-Babilonia. Medina-Caballero also won Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year for the U.S. Army Reserve.

    The Army-level competition takes place at Fort Liberty, N.C. from Sept. 29 - Oct. 14, 2024.

    Date Posted: 10.01.2024 15:57
