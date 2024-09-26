Built from Scratch - 4th Equipment Maintenance Squadron Metals Technology

SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, N.C. -- The humming of metal fabrication machines, sloshing of pumping water that keeps them clear of debris and the sharp buzzing of welding equipment is a white noise within the 4th Equipment Maintenance Squadron’s metals technology shop. Strong iridescent lights shine on focused Airmen below as they work together to develop solutions for challenging jobs.



MISSION

The U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle is the staple aircraft for the 4th Fighter Wing on Seymour Johnson Air Force Base. The aircraft, rugged as it is, is now over 20 years old and many parts are either no longer made or the time it takes to receive them would hinder mission requirements. This is where metals technology contributes to the 4th FW mission of generating F-15 airpower for America.



“Metals technology is critically needed for the 4th FW to complete its mission,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Joshua Wilder, the Reservist Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge of the 414th Maintenance Squadron.



Wilder added that they utilize blueprints from aircraft engineers to manufacture parts from scratch in their shop. As a last resort, when a part can’t be purchased or found in supply, the fighter squadrons will ask them to make it. “If we can’t make it, then the aircraft doesn’t need it,” said Wilder jokingly.



The fabrication of parts for the F-15E may be the main mission for the metals technology shop, but it is not the only goal.



“We also support the squadrons in general and fabricate parts apart from the aircraft,” said Airman 1st Class Casey Brown, 4th EMS aircraft metals technician journeyman. “We have our hand in everything from aircraft to aerospace ground equipment (AGE), vehicles to squadrons, we help out where we can and fabricate where we can.”



Every Airman of the 4th FW plays a part in the aircraft hitting the skies to protect our nation and freedom around the globe. Some could say the metals technology shop is within the “chest cavity” of the base, like an artery leading oxygenated blood, or in this case, made from scratch parts to the heart of our mission.



“Pride is an understatement for how I feel about my contributions to the 4th FW mission,” said Wilder. “I don’t necessarily like using the word pride. Instead I'll say that we try to do everything in excellence.”



AIRMEN

Hard labor jobs create a strong bond between co-workers due to the teamwork required to complete important projects. The Airmen in the metals technology shop are no different.



“We get along great as a shop and we joke around, just trying to keep it light and keep going after it with a good attitude,” said Brown. “When I worked mid-shift we would have Jamaican meat patties all the time and the break room would smell like them for the whole week. I remember that very vividly.”



Working in the metals technology shop can have a lot of benefits in regard to the skills you learn and can take with you after your service to the Air Force. Blue-collar skills such as welding, forging, grinding and using large fabrication machines such as drills, lathes and grinders are just some of the skills needed to be proficient in this field. After learning how to use older, more hands-on manual machinery, the Airmen learn how to use computer numerical control (CNC) machines. These machines operate some tools automatically with extremely small and precise margins of error.



“Early on in the job it can be quite difficult because you are still in your learning process,” said Brown. “However, the work ends up being a replication of itself and you do the same work over and over again until it becomes second nature.”



Wilder added that working in metal technology gives Airmen a very strong foundation in technical skills. These are skills that are needed everywhere and can be transferred to the civilian sector.



“The skills to create these parts and use metal work machinery were not skills I entered the Air Force with,” said Brown. “It’s kind of cool, looking back on it now, I never would have learned these skills if I didn’t get this job.”



The 4th FW’s skilled fabricators can keep our aircraft flying under the most dire of circumstances. There is no part they can’t build from scratch. Blueprints in hand, they forge, drill, cut, weld, grind and more. With their hard work the 4th FW maintains its contribution to the Air Force mission; Fly, fight, and win…airpower anytime, anywhere.

