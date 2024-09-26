Joint Multinational Training Group – Ukraine holds transfer of authority ceremony

Photo By Capt. Leanne Demboski | A longstanding Army tradition, the incoming Joint Multinational Training Group –...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Leanne Demboski | A longstanding Army tradition, the incoming Joint Multinational Training Group – Ukraine commander, Col. Christopher Costello, unfurls the brigade colors during a transfer of authority ceremony at Grafenwoehr, Germany, Oct. 1, 2024. Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, Pennsylvania National Guard assumes authority of the JMTG-U mission from Task Force Thunder, 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team, Mississippi National Guard. JMTG-U’s training of members of the Armed Forces of Ukraine helps develop the skills of Ukrainian units to conduct joint maneuver and combined arms operations and builds on specialized, individual, and collective training facilitated by U.S. Allies and partners. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Leanne Demboski) see less | View Image Page

Grafenwoehr, Germany – Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine held a transfer of authority ceremony Oct. 1, 2024, at 7th Army Training Command in Grafenwoehr, Germany.



The ceremony transferred authority from Task Force Thunder, 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team to Task Force Independence, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team.



JMTG-U is a professional, adaptable, innovative team that trains, mentors, and supports programs of instruction on combined armed operations. Under the guidance of U.S. European Command, U.S. Army Europe and Africa, and Security Assistance Group-Ukraine, 7th ATC leads the training and is supported by many other organizations from across the U.S. Army.

Since April 2022, JMTG-U has trained members of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at 7th ATC facilities in Germany. The training is executed by a rotating U.S. Army National Guard brigade task force.



The 56th SBCT, headquartered in Horsham, Pennsylvania, is the latest brigade task force to assume this mission. Task Force Independence’s more than 150 Soldiers, from across the Pennsylvania Army National Guard, arrived in Germany this month.



The 155th ABCT is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi. Task Force Thunder deployed to Grafenwoehr early this year and assumed control of the JMTG-U on Jan. 5, 2024.



“Now more than ever, the shared resolve of the United States and our European allies and partners is absolutely critical.” said Brig. Gen. Steven Carpenter, commanding general of 7th Army Training Command, who presided over the ceremony. “The American Army’s mission and reason for being forward positioned in Europe contribute even more than European security: to deter further Russian aggression and increase Ukraine’s capability to wage war.”



As the local higher command, 7th ATC provides resourcing, guidance, and other support, and reports on JMTG-U’s training mission progress.



“Your performance under extraordinary and challenging conditions is nothing short of outstanding.” said Col. Michael Dykes, outgoing commander of the JMTG-U and Task Force Thunder. “Task Force Thunder soldiers’ contributions were both swift and profound. They spearheaded the development and execution of support for various operator certification forces and specialized training forces.”



The following distinguished visitors attended the ceremony: Maj. Gen. Duane Miller, deputy commanding general of Security Assistance Group-Ukraine; Brig. Gen. Steven Carpenter, commanding general of 7th Army Training Command; Command Sgt. Maj. Mark Morgan, command sergeant major of Security Assistance Group-Ukraine; and Command Sgt. Maj. Paul Fedorisin, command sergeant major of 7th Army Training Command.

The ceremony also featured the singing of both the United States national anthem and the Ukrainian national anthem.



The ceremony showcased the longstanding tradition of casing the outgoing 155th ABCT unit colors and uncasing the incoming 56th SBCT unit colors. Unit colors have long since represented the rallying of troops at a central location as well as indicated the location of the commander on the battlefield. The command teams from both units proceeded to the front of the room together to handle their unit’s colors, with the 155th ABCT casing theirs to signal the end of their time at JMTG-U and the 56th SBCT uncasing theirs to represent that they are now in charge of the JMTG-U mission.



“Today we have been called upon to serve our great nation. We are here and we are ready!” said Col. Christopher Costello, commander of Task Force Independence and incoming JMTG-U commander.



JMTG-U’s training of members of the Armed Forces of Ukraine helps develop the skills of Ukrainian units to conduct joint maneuver and combined arms operations and builds on specialized, individual, and collective training facilitated by U.S. Allies and partners.



The U.S. Army continues to work closely with our international Allies and partners to ensure the Ukrainian people have the security assistance they need, to include military training.