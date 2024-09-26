Centurions case detachment colors, activate CASCOM Law Enforcement Activity (LEA)

Photo By Chad Menegay | Capt. Brandon White (left), the Combined Arms Support Command Law Enforcement Activity...... read more read more Photo By Chad Menegay | Capt. Brandon White (left), the Combined Arms Support Command Law Enforcement Activity (CASCOM LEA) commander, leads the casing of the 217th Military Police Detachment colors with the help of Sgt. 1st Class Dylan Thillemann (right), the unit’s senior NCO, and Spc. Joshua Quintanilla (center), an MP investigator for the LEA, Sept. 30, 2024, as part of the unit’s inactivation and redesignation ceremony at Fort Gregg-Adams, Va. Army leadership under Army Structure (ARSTRUC) 2025-2029 decided to reorganize the MP Corps and transition installation MP companies from MTOE (Modified Table of Organization and Equipment) to a law enforcement TDA (Tables of Distribution and Allowances) structure. (U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay) see less | View Image Page

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. — Members of the 217th Military Police Detachment (Centurions) conducted an inactivation and redesignation ceremony Sept. 30 that reorganized the unit as the Combined Arms Support Command Law Enforcement Activity (CASCOM LEA).



“The inactivation of the 217th and activation of the CASCOM Law Enforcement Activity are part of the Army’s effort to prepare for 2030 and adjust the formation size while assuring the right capabilities are in place for the next few decades,” said Lt. Col. Ronald Q. Holman, Director of Emergency Services and Provost Marshal.



Army leadership under Army Structure (ARSTRUC) 2025-2029 decided to reorganize the MP Corps and transition installation MP companies from MTOE (Modified Table of Organization and Equipment) to a law enforcement TDA (Tables of Distribution and Allowances) structure, Holman said.



“The end goal was to set up a law enforcement structure on each installation that meets the law enforcement requirements, enabling the remainder of the force structure to build readiness for large-scale combat operations,” Holman said.



Capt. Brandon White, the 217th commander who continues to assume command of the new CASCOM LEA, led the casing of the 217th unit colors and the uncasing of the new unit guidon. Sgt. 1st Class Dylan Thillemann continues to assume responsibility of the unit as the senior NCO through its transition.



“The MP Corps is divesting one MP brigade headquarters, four battalions, 15 companies and four law enforcement detachments, accumulating to a total loss of 2,901 personnel,” White said. “Additionally, the Army is inactivating and redesignating nine MP companies and 15 law enforcement detachments—to include the 217th—in order to establish a generating force to the new Army law enforcement TDA structure.”



The LEA TDA will employ three less MP positions than the previous MTOE structure under the 217th’s banner (from 45 authorizations to 42), and those positions will be phased out over time, White said.



Despite the changes, the MP Corps mission to provide continual law enforcement support lives on as does the unit’s mission here at Fort Gregg-Adams, White said.



“They will continue to support the military police efforts within the Directorate of Emergency Services to enforce laws, regulations, safeguard government assets and provide a safe environment for service members, DoD civilians and their families,” Holman said.



The Soldiers will continue to wear their CASCOM and TRADOC patches as well as their MP brassards.



The unit is still operationally managed by DES and garrison, but its Unit Identification Code will be placed under CASCOM as a TDA unit now.



“Today marks a milestone in this command history, as we proudly display the 217th Military Police guidon since its birth and honor the past commanders, detachment sergeants and Soldiers who proudly say that they were members of the detachment,” Holman said.



Unit member responsibilities continue to encompass maintaining order, ensuring security and safeguarding the wellbeing of all within the installation’s boundaries.



The 217th has a rich heritage with campaign participation credit in World War II—Central Europe (France/Germany/Italy). In September 2021, the unit was pivotal in the reception, housing and onward movement of more than 3,200 Afghan refugees during Operation Allies Welcome. In April, 2023, the 217th served with distinction during the execution of the Fort Gregg-Adams Redesignation Ceremony.



As for lineage, the unit was constituted Aug. 24, 1944, as the 217th Military Police Escort Section and activated Dec. 1, 1944, in Italy. During World War II, the unit was redesignated as the 317th Military Police Escort Guard Detachment and was disbanded Oct. 19, 1945, at Camp Forrest, Tenn. The unit was once again redesignated as the 217th Military Police Detachment Sept. 1, 1964, and inactivated June 29, 1973, at Fort Holabird, Md. It was reactivated June 16, 2000, at Fort Gregg-Adams (then Fort Lee).



Since its 2000 reactivation, the 217th has been recognized for 12 CASCOM Retention Excellence Awards, four Commander’s Cup Awards and has earned the Brigadier General Staff Award as the best Training and Doctrine Command MP unit in 2008 and 2015.



Fort Gregg-Adams Garrison Commander Col. Richard J. Bendelewski, Provost Sergeant Major Sgt. Maj. John Wright, other installation military leaders, family members and community partners attended the ceremony.