Coast Guard Cutter Northland returns home after completion of 67-day patrol in support of Operation Nanook

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Northland (WMEC 904) returned to their homeport of Portsmouth, Saturday, following a 67-day deployment in the North Atlantic Ocean and Arctic region.



Northland’s patrol of the high northern latitudes directly supported the U.S. Coast Guard’s Arctic Strategy and strengthened international relations with allies during Operation Nanook Tuugaalik 2024, a Canadian-led military exercise committed to furthering safety and sustainability of the Arctic region.



“This deployment has been an incredible experience for the crew of Northland,” said Cmdr. Brian Gismervik, commanding officer of Northland. “Our participation alongside Arctic Region partners has emphasized the importance of these operations and showcased the powerful capabilities a combined force can bring to address the evolving challenges and opportunities in the rapidly changing high-latitude environment.”



While deployed, Northland’s crew conducted training operations with the Royal Canadian Navy, Danish Royal Navy, and U.S. Navy to include live-fire gunnery exercises, towing and formation steaming, medical facility open houses, and cross-deck trainings in maritime law enforcement, engineering, and deck operations.



Northland’s crew also conducted Northwest Atlantic Fisheries Organization (NAFO) living marine resources (LMR) inspections alongside fisheries officers from the Canadian Department of Fisheries and Oceans as well as U.S. Coast Guard District 1 LMR boardings, combating illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing (IUU-F) firsthand, culminating in over 50 hours and four violations.



The Northland’s crew sailed more that 8,500 nautical miles while strengthening ties with partner nations through a series of port calls. Northland’s crew visited Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, transiting alongside the Canadian Royal Navy HMCS Margaret Brooke (AOPV 431), Royal Danish Navy HDMS Lauge Koch (P572), and U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) toward high-northern latitudes, where the Northland and Delbert D. Black traveled through the Nuup Kangerlua Fjord, near Nuuk, Greenland. Afterward, the Northland steamed to St. John’s, Newfoundland, Canada, before returning to the United States.



On Sept. 18, Northland launched a small boat crew in response to a report of a commercial fisherman who suffered broken ribs. Coordinating with the fishing vessel, Coast Guard First District watch standers and a Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod aircrew, the boat crew embarked the man aboard, transited with him back to the Northland and conducted a medevac aboard an Air Station Cape Cod MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter to a higher level of care facility.



Northland is the fourth Famous-class medium endurance cutter in the Coast Guard fleet, homeported in Portsmouth, Virginia. The medium endurance cutters execute many missions to include search and rescue, law enforcement, drug and migrant interdiction, homeland security, and defense operations. Northland is under the command of U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area. Based in Portsmouth, Virginia, U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area oversees all Coast Guard operations east of the Rocky Mountains to the Arabian Gulf.



For information on how to join the U.S. Coast Guard, visit GoCoastGuard.com to learn about active duty and reserve, officer and enlisted opportunities. Information on how to apply to the U.S. Coast Guard Academy can be found at https://uscga.edu.



-USCG-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.01.2024 Date Posted: 10.01.2024 12:48 Story ID: 482220 Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN