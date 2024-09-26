375th AMW earns Effective Rating during UEI capstone

Scott Air Force Base, Ill. – The 375th Air Mobility Wing recently earned an “Effective” rating during a comprehensive inspection Sept. 18-20, aimed at assessing the wing’s performance and capabilities.



Conducted by the Air Mobility Command Inspector General, the Unit Effectiveness Inspections evaluates the Commander's Inspection Program for accuracy, adequacy, and relevance, while focusing on an independent assessment of the four major graded areas: executing the mission, leading people, managing resources and improving the unit.



Overall management performance is rated using effective or ineffective, and the four major graded areas are rated with highly effective, effective or ineffective. Many of the wing’s highly effective performance areas included unit pride, taking care of people and overall resilience.



“These outstanding results are a reflection of all the hard work our Airmen have been doing everyday over the past five years since our last UEI.” said Col. John Poole, 375th AMW commander. “We learned a lot about ourselves, validated many of the areas where we are leading in AMC or the Air Force, and we received some feedback and ideas for areas that still need further attention. Ultimately, this will make us even better as a wing.”



While inspectors were on site during the past week to validate compliance and observe expertise in the wing, the inspection cycle for wings occur year round through a continuous assessment program called MICT, or management Internal Control Toolset. The in-person visits then help to put eyes on the processes and speak to wing members about the intangibles of leadership, such as a wing’s climate and unit culture.



This wasn’t the only inspection the wing underwent during the past weeks. Air Force inspectors also performed a comprehensive Article 6 inspection for its legal team, who earned an outstanding rating. Additionally, the EPA inspected the wing’s environmental compliance and is undergoing a Cyber Operational Readiness Assessment focused on network readiness.



Poole said he’s proud of the work the wing has done and appreciates the thorough feedback from the inspectors. He said the positive results are a byproduct of the warrior culture that the wing has worked hard to develop, and that the IG report will help refine processes and programs to tighten up any gaps as the wing heads into a new era of readiness.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.01.2024 Date Posted: 10.01.2024 12:04 Story ID: 482213 Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 375th AMW earns Effective Rating during UEI capstone, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.