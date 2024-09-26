Fort Sill’s Soldiers, equine team compete in National Cavalry Competition

Photo By Monica Wood | Staff Sgt. Josie Johnson and Sgt. Treston Birt drive the Mule team wagon as Spc....... read more read more Photo By Monica Wood | Staff Sgt. Josie Johnson and Sgt. Treston Birt drive the Mule team wagon as Spc. Dennis Drennen rides in the back and Staff Sgt. Devin Dew collects mail in the timed obstacle course of the Wheeled Horse Competition. The team won first place in the Military Wheeled Horse Competition Sept. 14, 2024. The event was part of the National Cavalry Competition in El Reno, Oklahoma. see less | View Image Page

FORT SILL, Okla. Oct. 1, 2024 - Soldiers and their military working equines of the Fort Sill Artillery Half Section participated in the U.S. Cavalry Association’s National Cavalry Competition in El Reno Sept. 11-14.



The Fort Sill Artillery Half Section is made up of Fires Soldiers from the Field Artillery and Air Defense Artillery with a civilian section chief.



Lara Armstrong is the first female to hold that title, and she is uniquely qualified to train special-duty Soldiers assigned to the Half-Section to care for and ride the Military Working Equines. The team put in extra time getting ready for the competition. that make up the team.



The Half Section horses and Soldiers in the unit are responsible for carrying on the traditions of horse-drawn artillery from the World War I era, complete with WWI-era uniforms, limber and cannon.



Although they are the only artillery equine unit in the Army, the Half Section competed in cavalry events such as mounted pistol and mounted saber competition again other military and civilian teams.



“I would say it’s very hard for artillery Soldiers to compete against cavalry Soldiers in these events because it’s not necessarily our training regimen,” Half Section Herd Manager Capt. Justine Guinaw said. “We do highlight single mount training, just so we have that base going into a team environment.”



Single mount training is one rider on one horse. The Half Section Soldiers ride postilion, which means riding one horse and controlling a second horse with one hand holding the riderless horse’s reigns.



“So, it’s a little different, but the base is good – it’s good horsemanship. It’s the sabers and pistols that aren’t necessarily our forte, but it’s great to get that experience and understand what our sister mounted units are going through,” she said.



Guinaw said she grew up around horses and already knew how to ride, but her special duty with the Artillery Half Section has taught her a lot about accomplishing the mission with the team.



She added Armstrong didn’t compete in the cavalry competition, but she trained the Soldiers – even the new ones who didn’t have much experience with horses.



“I thought it was great. Just the fact of having her there with these young guys - having that support system of knowing you’re doing it right,” Guinaw said. “It reminded them to remember their training and that ‘we’re right here to support you.’”



Staff Sgt. Devin Dew, the guidon bearer for the Artillery Half Section, was recently extended for another year, which gives him two-and-one-half years on the team.



“I have maybe ridden a horse twice in my life before being assigned to the Half Section. I’m really grateful for that,” Dew said. “It probably took me about six months to be comfortable on a horse, but I’m still learning new things every day.”



Dew said he enjoys coming to competitions like the Cavalry Competition to see how other Soldiers prepare themselves and their mounts and how they compete because there isn’t necessarily one right way to do them.



“There’s multiple ways to do things and sometimes someone else has a better way to do it,” Dew said. “I’m here soaking up the knowledge.”



According to Dew, the Half Section is usually manned by 10 to 12 Soldiers and the section chief, so they all must work together as a team to ensure everything gets done. The Soldiers of the Half Section don’t bond just with each other, they form a special bond with their horse, which they consider their battle buddy.



“I’ve been riding Ott for a year and a half now and I know his quirks,” he said. “I know usually how he’s going to react to things, so I think it’s extremely important to bond with my horse. He’s my equine battle buddy.”



“It was great to take our team to the Cavalry Competition,” Armstrong said. “The competition is more for the Soldiers getting the opportunity to compete against other equine teams, regardless of if it’s the exact same riding skills. Take Fort Irwin for example: literally all their team does is train for this competition. They train for single mount riding, sabers, combat horsemanship and mounted shooting.



“So, to have Dew take first place in pistols, it really says something about his ability with his horse,” Armstrong said. “Every other unit has their Soldiers for two years, and most have them for two to three years and we only have ours for 12 months. Dew is an exception, but the fact that our riders did as well as they did in less than 12 months, that’s amazing.”



The Half Section can usually be seen at changes of command, retirements, cannon salutes, funerals, retreat and reveille, and demonstrations throughout the year.



How they placed



Fort Sill placed well in all the classes entered. Placings were:



Level 1: Military Horsemanship

Sgt. Treston Birt – 8th

Staff Sgt. Devin Dew – 9th and 11th

Staff Sgt. Josie Johnson – 13th

1st Lt. Graham Ryan – 16th

Spc. Dennis Drennen – 17th



Level 1: Mounted Saber

Staff Sgt. Devin Dew – 5th

1st Lt. Graham Ryan – 11th



Level 1: Mounted Pistols

Staff Sgt. Devin Dew – 1st

1st Lt. Graham Ryan – 8th



Level 2: Military Horsemanship

Capt. Justine Guinaw – 6th



Level 2: Field Jumping

Capt. Justine Guinaw – 4th



Wheeled Horse Competition:

Military Wheeled – Capt. Justine Guinaw – 1st

Civilian Wheeled – Spc. Christian Schottel – 1st



“It is such an amazing improvement from past years! We are looking forward to next year,” Armstrong said.