In the Shadows: A Marine’s Journey as a Special Reaction Team member at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, California

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Hunter A. Dalecke-Sabandith, special reaction team entryman with the Provost Marshal's Office, Headquarters and Service Battalion, Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, speed reloads a M18 military service pistol at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Sept. 9, 2024. The members of SRT are military police officers with advanced training responsible for responding to emergencies such as active shooter and hostage situations. During the range SRT completed their monthly qualification with the M18 service pistol. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Janell B. Alvarez)

Newly promoted Lance Cpl. Hunter Anoucie Dalecke-Sabandith, recently earned a meritorious promotion through his dedication and hard work. Col. Jason Freeby, commanding officer of Headquarters and Service Battalion, Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, meritoriously promoted Dalecke-Sabandity from private first class to lance corporal on Sept. 2, 2024. Dalecke-Sabandity is a 22-year-old military police officer from Holland, Michigan and an entryman and member of the Special Reaction Team at the Depot.



He was distinguished among his peers for his exceptional skills, discipline and proficiency; therefore, catching the attention of his peers for his superiors resulting in the recognition of his unwavering commitment and leadership potential and beginning a new chapter in his Marine Corps career.



I get to promote one Marine meritoriously from private first class too lance corporal each year. This year I selected Lance Cpl. Dale [cke-Sabandity] to be meritoriously promoted, remarked Freeby.



Dalecke-Sabandith was motivated to join the Marine Corps, following in the footsteps of his uncles who also served.



“The Marine Corps recruiting office was the first one I walked into, because I have family members that are in, " said Dalecke-Sabandith. “My uncle was in for 12 years before getting out, and I have an uncle that’s about to get out.”



Beyond his uncles, Dalecke-Sabandith is also inspired by his grandfather who showed resilience by immigrating to the U.S. during the Vietnam War.



“In life, it would have been my grandpa, on my dad’s side,” stated Dalecke-Sabandith. “He immigrated to the U.S. during the Vietnam War. He started from the ground up and made a life for himself.”



Within the Marine Corps Dalecke-Sabandith continues to be inspired by Sgt. Jorge L. MorenoArroyos, a military police officer and team leader of the Special Reaction Team at MCRD San Diego. The Special Reactions Team consists of Military Policemen trained to manage high-risk situations that regular law enforcements can’t manage. They are skilled in advanced marksmanship, tactical maneuvers, breaching, entry techniques, and clearing operations to neutralize potential threats.



Dalecke-Sabandith expressed how he respects MorenoArroyos, because of his work ethic, tactical skills, the way he leads by example, and dedication to sharing his knowledge or pushing his team to their best.



MorenoArroyos shared his own thoughts on Dalecke-Sabandith, as a Marine.



“He showed maturity, which is one thing that I absolutely believe is worth recognizing along with his sense of leadership and work ethic,” said MorenoArroyos.



When asked what he enjoyed most about the team Dalecke-Sabandith voiced his admiration for the camaraderie he found within the SRT team, and how it was an honor earning his meritorious promotion.



“I feel noticed and appreciated. Which I am grateful for,” stated Dalecke-Sabandith. “It was an honor to get meritoriously promoted.”



Dalecke-Sabandith is eager to advance in his Marine Corps career and demonstrated his commitment by extending his contract for another year.