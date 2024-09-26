La. Guard partners with State Police for enhanced aerial firefighting training

Photo By Spc. Duncan Foote | A Louisiana State Police Bell Huey ll deploys a bambi bucket of water during aerial...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Duncan Foote | A Louisiana State Police Bell Huey ll deploys a bambi bucket of water during aerial firefighting exercises with the Louisiana National Guard’s Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 204th Theater Airfield Operations Group at the Joint Emergency Services Training Center in Zachary, La., Sept. 25, 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Duncan Foote) see less | View Image Page

NEW ORLEANS – Aviators from the Louisiana National Guard’s 204th Theater Airfield Operations Group partnered with the Louisiana State Police on Sept. 25 to conduct aerial training on the effective use of bambi buckets for firefighting.



The training, held at the Joint Emergency Services Training Center in Zachary, La., aimed to enhance LSP capabilities in responding to wildfires and other emergencies.



A bambi bucket, a specialized firefighting tool, is suspended from a helicopter to deliver large volumes of water, extinguishing fires in remote or inaccessible areas. During the training, LANG personnel demonstrated techniques for operating the bucket, including precision water drops and strategic firefighting maneuvers.



“By equipping the Louisiana State Police with the expertise to effectively employ the bambi bucket, we are enhancing our joint capability to address and mitigate Wildfires statewide”, said Chief Warrant Officer 5 Dino Parmentier, state standardization officer, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 204th TAOG.



The partnership between the LANG and the LSP highlights their commitment to community safety. “The Louisiana State Police Air Support Unit values and appreciates our partnership

with the Louisiana Army National Guard,” said LSP Command Pilot Keith Gros. “LANG’s

experience and collaboration with our pilots enhance LSP’s capabilities and helps keep our communities safe. We look forward to additional training opportunities with our public safety partners.”



This collaborative training initiative underscores the ongoing efforts of both organizations to

strengthen interagency cooperation and emergency-response capabilities. By sharing expertise and resources, the LANG and LSP are better equipped to address evolving challenges and protect the well-being of Louisiana residents.