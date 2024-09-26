Retirees gather to network and learn about benefits

By Jefferson Wolfe

Fort Gregg-Adams Public Affairs Officer



FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. — The Soldier Support Center filled with military retirees from across the branches of service Saturday morning as they gathered for the installation’s annual Retiree Appreciation Day.



The event, put together by the Retirement Services Office, focused on the retired and soon-to-be retired (within 12 months) populations.



Experts from TRICARE, finance, Retirement Services Office and Fort Gregg-Adams’ Retired Soldiers Council were available to provide services and answer questions. Kenner Army Health Clinic provided immunization services. The DEERS/ID card office provided walk-in services to retirees and their family members.



“Today is all about you,” said Col. Richard J. Bendelewski, commander, USAG Fort Gregg-Adams. “You are always part of the Army family. You are truly special to this garrison. You are truly special to this installation. And you are truly special to the Army.”



Retiree Appreciation Day is a good chance for retirees to meet new people who can help them navigate their benefits, he said.



“We’re never too seasoned in our careers to stop expanding our networks,” he added.



Patricia Cruz, program manager, Survivor Benefit Plan, was the guest speaker.



“We come out to these events because we are here for you,” she said, adding that she lives and works in Washington D.C., but as an Army Reserve Soldier used to make the drive to battle assembly at Fort Gregg-Adams regularly.



Cruz stressed that retirees need to make sure a few things stay up to date. First, they must keep their email addresses current with DFAS in MyPay.



Second, even though it’s a difficult topic to discuss, it’s important to have a conversation with survivors, so they have all the appropriate records and know what the retirees’ intentions are when they die.



“I know it’s hard,” she said. “But you have to do it, because I see them after you’re gone. They have a hard time because you’re gone, and now they have to figure all of this stuff out.”



To assist, her office has a created a Retired Soldier Casualty Assistance Checklist.



“It just is a checklist of all the things that you should gather u p and put in a binder, so that your survivor knows what you want and whether they are going to be taking care of it when you’re gone,” Cruz said.



Another topic she covered was the change in the Survivor Benefit Plan from the military and Dependency and Indemnity Compensation from the Department of Veterans Affairs.



Congress enacted changes to the Survivor Benefit Plan that in 2023 eliminated the reduction, also called an offset, to SBP annuity payments for surviving spouses who are also receiving DIC, Cruz said.



The change was enacted in phases, so some people may have started seeing part of that extra money in their retirement checks in 2021.



“But now you should be seeing it all,” she said.



Another speaker was John E. Hall, director and chief executive officer of the Defense Commissary Agency, who said his organization is committed to making the Commissary benefit better every year.



“I’m a Soldier for Life as well,” he said.



Hall highlighted prepared meals, which are among the new items the commissary is offering. This includes foods that are ready to eat, ready to heat or ready to cook, such as marinated meats.



Plans also are underway to make delivery available to customers, he said.

“I want to have delivery established in the next 12 months,” he added.

Hall also provided some statistics to highlight the success of DeCA’s current operations.



In 2024, DeCA is achieving the defense secretary’s goal of providing an average of 25 percent savings for customers, Hall said. While much of this is aimed at customers stationed overseas, the local commissary has provided an average savings of 21 percent.



“We’re currently at 97 percent in-stock rate,” he said. “That means if there’s a thousand different items in the store, when you walk into the store, you’re going to see 970 of them.”



The commercial grocery industry averages 94 percent, he added.



“We really worked hard in getting to that figure,” Hall said.



In 2023, DeCA did $4.6 billion in sales, this year it will be at about $4.9 billion, and the goal is to get to $8 billion in five years, he said.



“The reason I set such a large goal is that’s going to increase savings even more,” he added.



Lt. Col. Shani O. Thompson-Burkes, Kenner Army Health Clinic commander, spoke about the new Script Center and other changes to the pharmacy service that allow greater flexibility for patients. The Script Center allows patients to pick up medicine after hours, but a sign up is required.



Kenner also has a Patient and Family Partnership Council, and the clinic commander encouraged anyone with ideas about how to improve service to contact them.



“We’d love to be able to hear your voice so we can action the ideas that you have,” she said.



Jammie Hawkins, director of Fort Gregg-Adams Directorate of Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation discussed the many things that his organization offers.



“As you go into retirement, these programs also follow you,” he said.



Details are available at https://gregg-adams.armymwr.com/



Retired Col. James Becker, the co-chair of the Fort Gregg-Adams Retired Soldier Council, also spoke, thanking those who assisted in putting the event together and letting the retirees know they have a voice.



“We’re here to advocate for you across the post or across the Army,” he said

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.02.2024 Date Posted: 10.01.2024 10:08 Story ID: 482192 Location: FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VIRGINIA, US