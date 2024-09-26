DoD SkillBridge Program Opens Enrollment for Industry Partners, Ethics Course Required for Application

Photo By Anthony Small | ALEXANDRIA, VA — The Department of Defense (DoD) is now accepting applications for...... read more read more Photo By Anthony Small | ALEXANDRIA, VA — The Department of Defense (DoD) is now accepting applications for new industry partners to participate in the DoD SkillBridge Program. Open enrollment runs from October 1 to December 1, 2024, and offers organizations the opportunity to join the initiative that helps Service members transition to civilian careers through targeted employer skills training, apprenticeships, or internships during their last 180 days of service. By participating in the DoD SkillBridge Program, industry partners play a vital role in helping Service members successfully transition from military to civilian careers while benefiting from their extensive leadership, discipline, and specialized skills. see less | View Image Page

ALEXANDRIA, VA — The Department of Defense (DoD) is now accepting applications for new industry partners to participate in the DoD SkillBridge Program. Open enrollment runs from October 1 to December 1, 2024, and offers organizations the opportunity to join the initiative that helps Service members transition to civilian careers through targeted employer skills training, apprenticeships, or internships during their last 180 days of service.



By participating in the DoD SkillBridge Program, industry partners play a vital role in helping Service members successfully transition from military to civilian careers while benefiting from their extensive leadership, discipline, and specialized skills.



As part of recent program updates, prospective industry partners must complete an ethics course as a requirement before submitting their DoD SkillBridge application. The SkillBridge ethics course certificate of completion can be uploaded into the DoD SkillBridge application platform as part of the vetting process. This new step aims to ensure that all participating organizations align with the DoD's commitment to maintaining ethical standards and protecting Service members' interests during their transition to civilian employment.



“We’ve made substantial improvements to the SkillBridge program to ensure that both Service members and employers benefit from ethical, high-quality partnerships,” said Michael C. Miller, Director of the Military-Civilian Transition Office (MCTO). “The ethics course is a critical part of our application process to safeguard the integrity of this important initiative,” reiterated Dr. Yashika Neaves, MCTO Chief of Strategic Plans & Initiatives.



DoD continues to refine the SkillBridge program to enhance its impact; this includes the launch of a new SkillBridge intake and renewal application webform, which allows employers to see their DoD SkillBridge application progress, finish later if necessary, and upload vetting verification documents. These enhancements are designed to strengthen employer partnerships and expedite the DoD SkillBridge application process for prospective employer to better support career transitions of Service members.



The enhanced DoD SkillBridge application and the August 2024 revisions to the SkillBridge Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) were part of an extensive review of the program, which included feedback from federal agencies, military branches, and roundtable discussions with industry stakeholders. The changes are aimed at improving customer service, streamlining business processes, and closing gaps in data collection.



“By continuing to improve the SkillBridge program, we ensure Service members are better prepared for civilian employment,” Miller added. “At the same time, industry partners will benefit from having clear guidelines and expectations to help them support these transitioning professionals.”



How to Apply:

Organizations interested in becoming a SkillBridge partner must complete the required DoD SkillBridge ethics course and submit their application online during the open enrollment period. For more information on the program and the application process, visit skillbridge.osd.mil.



About the Department of Defense SkillBridge Program:

The DoD SkillBridge Program connects transitioning Service members with civilian employers through training, apprenticeships, or internships in their last 180 days of service. The program equips Service members with valuable civilian workforce skills and enhances their employment prospects post-service. To learn more, visit skillbridge.osd.mil.