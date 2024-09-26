*** FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE***

Marine Corps Recruiting Station Orlando Fully Operational

ORLANDO, Fla – Recruiting Station (RS) Orlando reached full operational capability today, becoming the fourth Marine Corps RS in the state of Florida for 6th Marine Corps District.



The establishment of RS Orlando in Florida is part of Marine Corps Recruiting Command’s restructure plan, which is based on the updated eligible population numbers and marks a significant change for 6th Marine Corps District in the Southeast.



RS Orlando held an activation ceremony Sept. 20, 2024, during which the RS Orlando Commanding Officer Maj. Matthew S. Galadyk addressed the Marines and civic leaders by saying, “It is both a privilege and an honor to lead Recruiting Station Orlando as its commanding officer. Our dedicated recruiters have been actively engaged in the local community, identifying high-quality young men and women with the desire to serve and earn the title of United States Marine. With the establishment of this new command, we are eager to build upon their great work and expand our impact in the greater Orlando area.”



Imagery is available at https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/6MCD. Media interested in amplifying information should contact RS Orlando by emailing Sgt. Nieves-Nieves at nayelly.nieves@marines.usmc.mil or Capt. Smith at dakota.smith@marines.usmc.mil.



Photos: https://www.dvidshub.net/image/8654785/recruiting-station-orlando-activation-ceremony



-30-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.01.2024 Date Posted: 10.01.2024 09:13 Story ID: 482186 Location: ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US Hometown: COLONIA, NEW JERSEY, US Hometown: ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marine Corps Recruiting Station Orlando Fully Operational, by CPT Hudson Sadler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.