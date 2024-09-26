Royal Australian Navy Assumes Command of International Red Sea Task Force

Photo By Spc. Christ-Claude Mowandza-Ndinga | 241001-A-OY266-1001 MANAMA, Bahrain (Oct. 1, 2024) From left, Italian Navy Capt....... read more read more Photo By Spc. Christ-Claude Mowandza-Ndinga | 241001-A-OY266-1001 MANAMA, Bahrain (Oct. 1, 2024) From left, Italian Navy Capt. Roberto Messina, outgoing commander of Combined Task Force (CTF) 153, Vice Adm. George Wikoff, commander of Combined Maritime Forces (CMF), and Royal Australian Navy (RAN) Capt. Jorge McKee, incoming commander of CTF 153, render honors during a change-of-command ceremony in Manama, Bahrain, Oct. 1. CTF 153 is one of five task forces operated by Combined Maritime Forces, and enhances regional maritime cooperation focusing on illicit non-state actors in the Arabian Gulf, especially between Gulf Cooperation Council nations. (Official U.S. Army photo) see less | View Image Page

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN – The Royal Australian Navy (RAN) assumed command of a multinational task force responsible for maritime security in the Red Sea and the western Gulf of Aden during a change-of-command ceremony here, Oct. 1.



Italian Navy Capt. Roberto Messina handed over command of Combined Task Force (CTF) 153 to RAN Capt. Jorge McKee during a ceremony presided over by the commander of Combined Maritime Forces (CMF), U.S. Navy Vice Adm. George Wikoff.



Under Messina’s leadership, CTF 153 led Operation Prosperity Guardian, an international presence operation intent on ensuring freedom of navigation in one of the world’s most strategic waterways.



He also interacted with key leaders from several countries and maritime organizations, including Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Djibouti. Messina also met with the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) and the United Nations Verification and Inspection Mechanism for Yemen (UNVIM) to discuss the importance of collaboration, information sharing and knowledge exchange. These interactions strengthened partnerships with countries and other naval forces, such as the European Union Naval Forces ATALANTA and ASPIDES, supporting maritime security efforts.



“When I took command of CTF 153, I was aware of the importance and responsibilities that this position entailed,” Messina said. “We were faced with a new threat and a challenge that required a rapid and coordinated response from all of us. Thanks to the effort and dedication of each member of this Task Force, we were able to face this challenge with competence and determination. I am deeply grateful to Admiral Wikoff, whose leadership is an example for all of us and who trusted me since the very beginning of the command.”



Established on April 17, 2022, CTF 153 is one of five task forces under CMF. Its mission is promoting security, stability and prosperity in the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandeb, and western Gulf of Aden in order to deter and impede illicit non-state actors. This is an area that includes some of the world’s most important shipping lanes connecting the Mediterranean Sea with the Indian Ocean and the greater Middle East region.



CMF is the world’s largest naval partnership, with 46 countries working together. Other task forces include CTF 150, focused on maritime security in the Gulf of Oman, Indian Ocean and Gulf of Aden; CTF 151, which leads regional anti-piracy efforts; CTF 152, dedicated to maritime security in the Arabian Gulf; and CTF 154, enhancing maritime security training throughout the region.



