When Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Fuel Handler) Petty Officer 2nd Class Ashley Merino reenlisted on Sept. 23, 2024, in a small ceremony at Naval Station Mayport, Florida, her reason to raise her right hand was clear.



“I wanted a secure future for myself and my family,” Merino said. “I wanted to be able to provide for my family and reenlisting made it possible for the next six years.”



After serving nine years in Navy and at Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville since 2019, ABF2 Merino, a Woodstock, Georgia native, serves as a fuels accountant at NAVSUP FLCJ’s Mayport site.



“I really enjoy actively doing my actual job,” she said. “I love being hands on and helping others get to where I’m at.”



As Merino wraps up her tour here, she looks forward to her next six years serving in the Navy. She also has a piece of advice for her fellow Sailors on reenlisting.



“Don’t try to wait till the last minute to decide,” she said.



Instead, Merino recommends having a plan for the future no matter what decision a Sailor makes.



“Just make sure you have yourself setup either way,” she said.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.01.2024 Date Posted: 10.01.2024 09:00 Story ID: 482182 Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US Hometown: WOODSTOCK, GEORGIA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVSUP FLCJ Sailor Spotlight: ABF2 Merino reenlists to secure her family’s future, by Tyler Grimes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.