USARPAC honors outgoing and incoming deputy commanding generals

Photo By Spc. Taylor Gray | U.S. Army Pacific incoming Deputy Commanding General Lt. Gen. Joel B. Vowell salutes...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Taylor Gray | U.S. Army Pacific incoming Deputy Commanding General Lt. Gen. Joel B. Vowell salutes the formation during the Flying V ceremony Sept. 30, 2024, at the Palm Circle, Fort Shafter, Hi. In a Flying V ceremony, the significance of an officer saluting the formation stems from the tradition of respect and acknowledgment of the soldiers being honored. The Flying V formation itself is symbolic, with its origins tracing back to ancient military formations and meant to represent unity, strength, and leadership. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Taylor Gray) see less | View Image Page

FORT SHAFTER, Hawaii – The U.S. Army Pacific bid farewell to Lt Gen. James B. Jarrard the Deputy Commanding General for the U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC), and welcomed Lt Gen. Maj. Joel B. Vowell, who has been on three combat tours in Afghanistan and two in Iraq. Lt Gen. Vowell was also a War College Fellow at Stanford University and later was the Army Chief of Staff’s Senior Fellow to the Brookings Institution. The Flying V ceremony held at historic Palm Circle, Fort Shafter, Hawaii, September 30, 2024.



The Flying “V” ceremony officially welcomes and honors senior Army officials as they assume their duties or depart from USARPAC. The ceremony’s name refers to the way the colors are posted, which is V-shaped.



The ceremony was officiated by USARPAC Commanding General, Charles A. Flynn, marked a transition of senior commanders within the organization.



Flynn delivered his remarks during the Change of Responsibility ceremony, acknowledging Jarrad’s contributions to the “One Team Ohana”. “He provides direction for my priorities and intent… he actively engages in our higher headquarters component command across all services, he is the face of this command in all of our 3-star meetings. He manages talent across this complex theater. Jamie has single handedly operationalized this headquarter and simultaneously lead our joint and combined campaigning efforts to ensure and deter, in this region, against a consequential adversary.”



Jarrard will retire later this year after 36 years serving. Serving as the Commanding General of the 25th Infantry Division at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, and later as the Chief of Staff, US INDOPACOM at Camp Smith, Hawaii, supporting the commanding general's vision by providing comprehensive leadership experience and strategic oversight. implementing and refining operational strategies, enhancing joint force readiness, and strengthen regional partnerships, maintaining stability and security in the Indo-Pacific region.



Flynn took a moment to honor Jarrad and his wife, Rebecca Jarrard, by conveying his deep gratitude and utmost appreciation for their exemplary commitment, outstanding leadership, and the meaningful memories forged during their dedicated service within USARPAC. Their contributions have significantly influenced the organization, establishing a legacy of excellence and camaraderie that will endure for years to come. “Thank you Rebecca for dealing with all the inter-island moves that are so disruptive to a household. Thank you for all the work as a great Army spouse and your faithful service to the music ministry of your church. Thank you for your grace and your kindness and your service to this island, this command and to this community.”



Attendees, including members of the 25th Infantry Division Band and distinguished guests, gathered to express their appreciation for the outgoing senior officer’s significant contributions to USARPAC and to warmly welcome the new Deputy Commanding General.



Jarred conveyed heartfelt appreciation for the significant journey he experienced while serving in a key role. The past years have been crucial in advancing his growth, refining his skills, and enhancing his professional development, molding him into the individual he is now. “Thanks to my God, Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. I still can’t believe that I’m sitting here as a 3-Star General retiring. It’s been awesome the last couple of years getting to know the Army of the Pacific and the great team that we have here and the great families that are a part of it. May God bless this nation, May God bless the United States of America and the Army of the Pacific, and all that you all continue to do, thank you.”



Vowell brings a wealth of experience as a two-star general with a distinguished career that includes graduating from the University of Alabama in 1991, serving in three combat tours in Afghanistan and one in Iraq, commanding the 3rd Brigade Combat Team of the 101st Airborne Division, and receiving the Distinguished Service Medal for his leadership as the commanding general of U.S. Army Japan. In July 2024, he was also nominated for promotion to lieutenant general and assignment as deputy commanding general of USARPAC.



Flynn graciously greeted Vowell, radiating confidence in the new leader's capabilities and enthusiasm. Flynn conveyed assurance that Vowell would excel in his role, bringing exceptional expertise and vigor. “We are grateful to be welcoming the Vowell Ohana. JB and his family are familiar with the pacific. He served as my commanding general for the U.S. Army Japan and 1st Core Forward for 2 years. He has the right skill and experience to take the range from Jamie and help this command continue to establish positional advantage forward in this theater. JB we are delighted to have you back in the USARPAC headquarters.”



Vowell conveyed gratitude for the opportunity, thanking the Soldiers, community leaders, senior military personnel, and friends for attendance. “Gen. Flynn, I thank you for the opportunity, this is the first commander I’ve ever come back to work for in thirty-three years. That says more about me than anything else. I look forward to being your deputy commanding general and doing the best to weaponized and extend your mission command.