403rd Army Field Support Brigade Personality Spotlight: Kazufumi Matayoshi Logistics Readiness Center-Okinawa

Mr. Kazufumi Matayoshi consistently demonstrates professionalism, selfless service, and commitment to the Logistics Readiness Center-Okinawa and the Okinawan community. His work ethic and positive attitude in the Maintenance Division is infectious, providing energy to his team.



Hometown:



Okinawa, Japan



How long have you been working for the U.S. Army?



It has been eight years, starting from January 2016.



What other positions have you held with the U.S. military?



I started working for the U.S. military at Okuma Resort as a watercraft mechanic, which included maintaining jet skis and outboard motors. After that, I was employed at Kadena Air Base as a heavy-duty truck driver and passenger bus driver. Currently, I work at Torii Station as an automotive mechanic and was promoted to automotive mechanic foreman for the Field Section Maintenance Branch.



How long have you been in your current position?



I have been in this position as a field level maintenance foreman for four years.



Tell us about your job and what you do.



I perform a full range of leadership duties, including providing instructions to other workers, setting deadlines, and prioritizing tasks based on general schedules, methods, and policies. I adjust work schedules to fulfill the mission of LRC-Okinawa and its supported units. Additionally, I determine the necessary supplies and equipment, assign work tasks, and communicate management goals and policies to subordinates. I assist foremen and supervisors, serve as a group pacesetter, maintain group discipline, enforce safety, policies, and procedures. I am also responsible for tools, equipment, and supplies. My duties include planning, assigning projects, explaining work assignments, and reviewing completed work. I make sure the staff are aware of how to safely use potentially hazardous equipment, such as electrical systems, lubricants, and gasoline/diesel engines, by providing instruction. I conduct group meetings to relay directives from U.S. supervisors and foremen, and I begin work with assigning individuals or groups specific responsibilities to do depending on the task at hand. I also report to supervisors on the status and progress of work, explaining any delays and answering questions related to the overall operation.



What other duties are you responsible for?



I also serve as a Corrosion Control and Prevention Monitor for the LRC-Okinawa vehicle fleet, garrison equipment and vehicles, and tenet unit vehicles.



What are some of your accomplishments while at LRC-Okinawa?



I was able to upgrade old shop equipment to meet new technology requirements. I also reorganized and implemented a systematic procedure to increase the productivity of the Field Level Maintenance Section.



What is the best thing about working at LRC-Okinawa?



I am fortunate to have an understanding chief of maintenance who has allowed me to use my past experiences to improve our working environment and perform daily tasks more efficiently.



What do you like to do in your free time?



I do a lot of volunteer work, including coaching basketball for a local elementary school. I coach two groups: Group A, which is composed of fifth and sixth graders, and Group B, which is for fourth graders and below. We practice five times a week and have tournaments on weekends. The team has been the top team in the Ura City district and has held first place for the past four years.



Do you have a special skill or talent you would like to share?



I have been a reservist with the Japanese Self-Defense Force for the past four years. We train in first aid, hand-to-hand combat, artillery, and wartime ethics in alignment with the Geneva Conventions Act.

